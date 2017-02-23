Winthrop baseball eager to continue hot hitting start at Kennesaw

The Winthrop baseball squad will look to continue its hot hitting as it travels to Kennesaw State for a three-game series beginning Friday.
The Eagles swept Maine in their season-opening series last week, while Kennesaw State enters the weekend with a 2-2 record. Winthrop plays on Friday at 4 p.m., followed by 2 p.m. game on Saturday, and a 1 p.m. series-closer on Sunday.
Winthrop produced 27 runs off 29 hits last weekend at home against Maine. Sophomore Hunter Lipscomb finished the weekend with a .364 batting average, two home runs and seven RBI. Sophomore Grant English appeared in two games, going 5 for 7 at the plate with one home run and three RBI.
The Eagles finished the weekend with four home runs, four triples, 19 walks, and 24 RBI.
Winthrop's pitching was stellar this past weekend finishing with a team ERA of 3.67 and 25 strikeouts. Senior Reece Green won his start last Friday, with four strikeouts in six innings pitched. Freshman Colton Rendon went seven innings with a 2.57 ERA while striking out three, and sophomore reliever Nate Pawelczyk made two appearances, pitching four innings and striking out six.
Kennesaw State went 1-2 last weekend but won its mid-week game against Savannah State 9-1 this past Wednesday. The Owls average 8.5 runs a game and have a .322 team batting average through four contests.
Winthrop leads the series against Kennesaw State 2-1. The Eagles won 11-4 in the teams' last meeting in 2015.
