Winthrop sends seniors out with a final regular season win

Pat Kelsey most felt the emotion of his five Winthrop men’s basketball seniors playing their final regular season home game Thursday after shoot-around. Photos of the five players as babies, as children, in middle school and then high school and on AAU teams flashed on the scoreboard, catching Kelsey’s eye.
“I’ve never seen Tevin (Prescott)’s growing up pictures, I’ve never seen them before,” he said. “It gets to you because those kids become like your sons. You’re with them sometimes more than you’re with your own family and you see those kids grow up right before your eyes.”
Later the same day, Winthrop shook off the sentimentality and kept up its chase of UNC Asheville, beating Charleston Southern 86-72 at the Winthrop Coliseum.
The Eagles entered Senior Night a game behind Asheville in the Big South standings and needed to win each of its last two games to have any shot of hosting the conference tournament next weekend. Half of the job is done after a commanding performance against the Bucs. Winthrop recognized seniors Tevin Prescott, Roderick Perkins, Joshua Davenport, Hunter Sadlon and Keon Johnson before the tip-off and that starting five got the hosts a lead they never surrendered.
“It’s a special group,” Kelsey said. “They really did a phenomenal job in the last four years of recreating that (Winthrop) culture, and creating a culture that can be passed on to the next classes that come through. We owe a huge debt of gratitude on the floor and off the floor.”
The Eagles compiled a 22-6 second chance scoring advantage en route to a 15th consecutive home win over the Bucs. Xavier Cooks led Winthrop with 22 points and 10 rebounds and Keon Johnson added 21 in his final regular season game in the Coliseum.
Winthrop was rarely troubled in the first half. Kelsey’s group led by as many as 17 points, Perkins and Bjorn Broman both hitting 3-pointers from Eagle offensive rebounds before Broman’s second triple of the half made it 30-13, Winthrop. Charleston Southern scraped back into the game on the shoulders of Christian Keeling, who had 17 of the Bucs’ 31 points and 11 of their 18 rebounds at the half.
Turning point
Winthrop jumped out to a 7-2 lead in the first 2 minutes, 54 seconds, prompting a two-footed stomp from Charleston Southern coach Barclay Radebaugh and a 30-second Bucs timeout. From there, the lead ballooned to eight, then 10, then 17.
The Bucs closed the gap before halftime but Winthrop buried the visitors with a 10-2 run early in the second half. Johnson and Cooks each hit 3-pointers before the Aussie pounded the ball into the lane, spun past his man and finished at the rim to force another timeout from an exasperated Radebaugh, barely 4 minutes in.
Critical
It was important for Winthrop to embody an all-business approach to Thursday’s contest, ignoring any Senior Night emotional hangover and not over-looking Charleston Southern. Successfully doing that enabled the Eagles to put the visitors on the back foot from the get-go.
“We treated it like another game, our game plan never changes even though it was Senior Night,” said senior Joshua Davenport, who had two points and seven rebounds. “Our team does a very good job paying attention to detail on scouting reports.”
Star contributors
Johnson had the kind of outing Winthrop Coliseum crowds have come to expect from the school’s all-time leading scorer in the last four years, scoring 21 points on five 3-pointers. He received hearty ovations before the game and later when it exited the action.
“It was a good ceremony for the five guys,” said Johnson, who pivoted in center court and waved to the four sides of the Coliseum while flanked by his parents. “Good people. I had to give them the support they give me.”
Cooks also had a productive game, posting his fourth double-double in a row. Prescott gave the Eagles a great lift in his final regular season home game, scoring 13 and grabbing five boards, and Broman continued a recent hot-shooting stretch from beyond the arc, hitting three 3-pointers and scoring nine points. He’s 7 of 14 in his last three games from 3-point range.
Maybe Keeling was making a push for the Rock Hill vote in the Big South freshman of the year race. He carried the Bucs in the first half, scoring off putbacks and free throws alike, but slowed down in the second half. He still finished with 28 points and 13 rebounds.
On deck
Winthrop plays its regular season finale Saturday at 4:30 p.m. on the road at Presbyterian College. The Eagles will need to take care of business in Clinton, knowing that a slip-up by UNC Asheville against either Gardner-Webb (late Thursday night) or Liberty could have huge implications on the Big South regular season championship, and where the conference tournament is held.
Box score
WINTHROP 86, CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 72
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (10-18): Howard 3-8 0-0 6, Maxwell 1-7 0-0 3, Keeling 8-15 12-16 28, Mitchell 2-7 2-2 6, Potter 6-14 6-7 18, Jones 1-1 2-4 4, Mmonu 0-1 1-2 1, Robinson 2-4 0-0 6, Major 0-0 0-0 0, Wallace 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 23-31 72.
WINTHROP (22-6): Perkins 4-9 0-0 9, Davenport 0-3 2-2 2, Prescott 5-6 3-5 13, K.Johnson 6-16 4-4 21, Sadlon 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Ferguson 0-0 0-0 0, Poole 0-0 0-0 0, Okeke 1-1 2-4 4, Blake 0-0 0-0 0, Pickett 0-1 3-6 3, B.Broman 3-5 0-0 9, A.Broman 1-6 0-0 3, Cooks 8-16 3-4 22. Totals 28-63 17-25 86.
Halftime—Winthrop 43-31. 3-Point Goals—Charleston Southern 3-11 (Robinson 2-4, Maxwell 1-3, Keeling 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Potter 0-1, Wallace 0-1), Winthrop 13-34 (K.Johnson 5-14, Cooks 3-3, B.Broman 3-5, A.Broman 1-5, Perkins 1-6, Pickett 0-1). Fouled Out—Jones. Rebounds—Charleston Southern 33 (Keeling 13), Winthrop 40 (Cooks 10). Assists—Charleston Southern 6 (Potter 3), Winthrop 12 (Perkins, Davenport, K.Johnson, B.Broman, A.Broman 2). Total Fouls—Charleston Southern 23, Winthrop 21. A—1,969 (6,100).
