Arnone, Eagles get past Kennesaw in series opener

Riley Arnone picked up his second win of the season when David Chabut scored off an error in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday as Winthrop topped Kennesaw State, 4-3.
The Eagles improved to 4-0 for the season. The Owls dropped to 2-3.
Chabut scored when LaDonis Bryant reached on a fielding error to give the Eagles’ a first win in a three-game road series.
Winthrop starter Reece Green went 6 and 1/3 innings before giving way to Arnone. Green allowed six hits while fanning three batters and allowing three walks. Nate Pawelczyk picked up the save, striking out two and walking two in the final frame.
On offense, Chabut had three hits including a double to lead Winthrop. Griffin Helms and Jake Franklin also back the team with two hits.
Saturday’s game starts at 2 p.m. and Sunday’s rubber match begins at 1 p.m.
Winthrop is coming off a dominating weekend as it had 27 runs off 29 hits. Sophomore Hunter Lipscomb finished the weekend with .364 batting average with two home runs and seven RBI. Sophomore Grant English played two games this past weekend with 5 for 7 performance with one home run and three RBI.
The Eagles finished the weekend with four home runs, four triples, 19 walks, and 24 RBI.
Comments