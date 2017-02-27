Winthrop loses rubber game to Kennesaw St.

The Winthrop baseball team suffered its second straight loss as it fell 13-1 to Kennesaw State on Sunday at Stillwell Stadium.
The Eagles are now 4-2 as they prepare to take on North Carolina on Tuesday at 3 p.m. in Chapel Hill. With the win, Kennesaw State improved to 4-3.
The Eagles’ only run came on a Babe Thomas home run in the top of the second inning. CJ Hicks went 1 for 2 with a single and a walk.
Winthrop freshman Colton Redon took the loss as he couldn’t get past the second inning. He allowed seven runs on six hits, and one strikeout. Kennesaw State’s Gabe Friese earned the win as he went six innings, allowed one run on two hits, struck out six, and walked three batters.
The Owls’ seven runs in the bottom of the second came on five singles, two walks, and one double. The Owls added on two more runs in the third and three in the fifth. Griffin Helms had the big hit in the fifth with a two-run homer.
Comments