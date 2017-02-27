Big South Conference tourney tickets on sale Tuesday morning

Tickets for the Big South Conference men’s basketball tournament being held this week at the Winthrop Coliseum go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.
Current Eagle Club members and season ticket holders must reserve their tickets before the 10 a.m. deadline by contacting the Winthrop ticket office at 803-323-2345.
Individual session passes cost $15 each. Thursday/Friday combo passes (which do not include Sunday championship game) are $40 each.
The championship round on Sunday will be held at the site of the higher remaining seed, which would be Winthrop if the Eagles win their quarterfinal and semifinal matchups.
If Winthrop wins its semifinal on Friday, tickets will be sold immediately following the game. Winthrop season ticket holders will be invited to the Eagle Club Room to purchase and pick up their tickets for the championship round. Non-season ticket holders will be able to purchase tickets at the main box office on the concourse of the Winthrop Coliseum or online at www.winthropeagles.com under the Ticket tab at the top.
Quarterfinals - Thursday, March 2 at Winthrop Coliseum
Session 1
Game 3: No. 2 UNC Asheville vs. 7/10 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 4: No. 3 Liberty vs. No. 6 Radford, 3 p.m.
Session 2
Game 5: No. 1 Winthrop vs. 8/9 winner, 7 p.m.
Game 6: No. 4 Gardner-Webb vs. No. 5 High Point, 9 p.m.
Semifinals - Friday, March 3 at Winthrop Coliseum
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 8 p.m.
Championship - Sunday, March 5 at home court of highest remaining seed
Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m.
Comments