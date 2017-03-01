The Herald’s complete 2016-17 Big South men’s basketball tournament preview

The Big South Conference men’s basketball tournament returns to Winthrop Coliseum for the first time in 10 years on Thursday. The host Eagles are the competition’s No. 1 seed and slender favorites to end a seven-year NCAA tournament drought.
But the No. 1 seed has only won the tournament four times in the last 10 years. Find out everything you need to know about which teams might edge the Eagles to the Big South’s NCAA tournament berth, players to watch and much more:
What does Ken Pomeroy think?
KenPom.com gives Winthrop top odds to win the Big South title, the Eagles owning a 52 percent chance of winning the tournament according to Pomeroy’s forecast released on Monday evening. He gave UNC Asheville a 34 percent shot at the championship, second best.
What about Rock Hill mayor Doug Echols?
411 on the teams
Top half of the bracket
UNC Asheville
Seed: 2
Elite team strength: forcing turnovers, primarily through stealing the ball. The Bulldogs rank sixth in the country in steals per game and junior guard Ahmad Thomas, the league’s defensive player of the year, individually ranks fourth.
Achilles’ weakness: Aside from its home win over Winthrop, Asheville doesn’t hit the offensive glass very hard. If the Bulldogs have a poor shooting night from long range it can be doubly hurtful because they don’t generate a lot of second chance opportunities. When Nick McDevitt’s team shoots 35 percent or less from 3-point range, it’s 4-6.
Kind of person that pulls for this school: the person that likes favored teams, but ones that aren’t too obvious. Or the person that really likes craft beer and a warm pair of wool socks.
Last tournament championship: 2016
Chances of winning it all: Pretty good. McDevitt has instilled a winning culture in this team and when all pistons are pumping and they’re hitting 3-pointers and forcing turnovers they’re arguably the best team in the league.
Liberty
Seed: 3
Elite team strength: making large volumes of 3-pointers. The Flames are 12-3 when they hit double-digit 3s, though they don’t shoot a great percentage as a team. Guards Ryan Kemrite and Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz are a dangerous pair from outside.
Achilles’ weakness: Liberty doesn’t have a diversified offense. According to KenPom.com, the Flames rely on 3-point offense the sixth-most in NCAA Division I (351 teams), and they rarely get to the free throw line. If the 3s aren’t falling, it can get tough offensively for Liberty.
Kind of person that pulls for this school: one with a bigger vision for themselves than their current circumstances. And a huge football fan.
Last tournament championship: 2013
Chances of winning it all: Not very good. Ritchie McKay did a fantastic job of getting the Flames to 14 wins but they don’t have a player that imposes his will on the game like Winthrop, Asheville and Gardner-Webb do. Liberty was also 0-4 in regular season action against the top two seeds.
Radford
Seed: 6
Elite team strength: Mike Jones’ team is the best offensive rebounding unit in the league, led in large part by Ed Polite Jr., and burly big man Randy Jackson.
Achilles’ weakness: the Highlanders are not efficient on offense and turnovers are the biggest reason. Radford’s turnover margin is 340th in the country.
Kind of person that pulls for this school: lands somewhere between the Asheville and Gardner-Webb crowds. Fiercely independent and fond of the mountains, and maybe a unisex Scottish skirt.
Last tournament championship: 2009
Chances of winning it all: Just above none. Radford hasn’t shown any consistency this season and no Big South team seeded lower than fifth has ever won the tournament.
Campbell
Seed: 7
Elite team strength: the Camels get fouled a lot and they make their shots at charity stripe, shooting 74 percent as a group. Shane Whitfield and Chris Clemons are Nos. 2 and 3 in the Big South in fouls drawn per 40 minutes.
Achilles’ weakness: Kevin McGeehan’s team is pretty young and it has its moments where it forgets to defend. The Camels held their last three opponents under 0.94 points per possession, but they’ve also had three-game stretches this season where each opponent was allowed 1.18 points or more per trip down the court.
Kind of person that pulls for this school: any Egyptologists. Or big fans of the dromedary community.
Last tournament championship: 1992
Chances of winning it all: Really, really slim. Campbell has one of the best individual players in the conference in Clemons, but not much else. Three No. 7 seeds and one No. 8 have reached Big South tournament finals; none of them won it all.
Bottom half of the bracket
Winthrop
Seed: 1
Elite team strength: this has been one of Pat Kelsey’s best defensive units. The Eagles have held opponents to five or less 3-pointers in 13 games this season - opposing teams are shooting just 32 percent from beyond the arc against Winthrop - and are 19-1 when holding the opposing team to 1.01 points per possession or less. The 2016-17 team seems more equipped than the last few to survive tournament scoring droughts because of its defense.
Achilles’ weakness: offensive rebounding is still an occasional weakness for Winthrop and can be an equalizer against teams that should otherwise be buried and beaten. The loss to UNC Asheville in double overtime specifically comes to mind.
Kind of person that pulls for this school: probably the same type that lists the Lakers, Cowboys, Yankees and whichever team LeBron James is on as their favorites. If you’re a bandwagon person, hopping on the Eagles’ prairie schooner ensures the greatest likelihood of success over the next few days.
Last tournament championship: 2010
Chances of winning it all: Higher than any other school. Winthrop has the stars, the depth and home court advantage. Depth might be the most critical advantage in a tournament where three games must be won in four days.
Gardner-Webb
Seed: 4
Elite team strength: forcing turnovers, but specifically stealing the ball. The Runnin’ Bulldogs rank seventh nationally in total steals (273) and 10th in steals per game (8.8).
Achilles’ weakness: free throw shooting. Gardner-Webb shoots 62 percent from the so-called charity stripe - it’s not charitable if it’s costing you wins - and two of its best players, Laquincy Rideau and Tyrell Nelson don’t shoot better than 62 percent. If anything really hurts the Runnin’ Bulldogs in a close game this weekend, safe bet it’s missed free throws.
Kind of person that pulls for this school: probably owns at least one Carhartt garment - the school’s basketball gym is named after a lawnmower baron - and enjoys the rough and tumble style of star duo, Rideau and Nelson.
Last tournament championship: N/A
Chances of winning it all: Decent. If the Runnin’ Bulldogs didn’t turn the ball over so much and could make free throws more consistently, they’d be a legitimate threat. They have a physicality that is difficult for the rest of the league to match and have a sharp coach in Tim Craft. Las Vegas bookies gave Gardner-Webb the third best odds of winning the championship.
High Point
Seed: 5
Elite team strength: High Point leads the Big South in free throw shooting (74 percent). No better time of the season for that stat than March.
Achilles’ weakness: High Point is not a good defensive team. The Panthers don’t force turnovers and they allow opponents to shoot a high percentage on 2-point field goal attempts, in part because they lack a rim protector.
Kind of person that pulls for this school: confident enough to wear purple among large groups of people and possibly related to a furniture fortune.
Last tournament championship: N/A
Chances of winning it all: Slim. Scott Cherry’s teams have continually fallen flat in the Big South tournament in the last few years, and while crucial injuries played a role in some of that failure, it doesn’t account for just one win in the last four tournaments. The Panthers are certainly talented enough to cause an upset but winning the tournament would be wholly something else.
Charleston Southern
Seed: 8
Elite team strength: the Bucs don’t turn the ball over very much. They cough it up on just 16.2 percent of their possessions, 35th best in the country, according to KenPom.com. In conference play that figure is even better, dipping to 15.4.
Achilles’ weakness: winning in Rock Hill. The Bucs are 0-15 under Barclay Radebaugh - the former Winthrop assistant - in games at the Winthrop Coliseum.
Kind of person that pulls for this school: probably rather be somewhere else - like at the coast on their yacht, bass boat or leaky canoe - than at a basketball gym on a Saturday in early March.
Last tournament championship: 1997
Chances of winning it all: Zilch. The Bucs haven’t won more than two games all season. Consistency has sorely lacked, not surprising given the two best players are a freshman and a sophomore.
Keep an eye on these players
▪ Xavier Cooks is the biggest matchup problem in the league. A classic “small before he was tall” player, Cooks has the ball-handling and passing acumen of a point guard, coupled with a condor-like wingspan. The Australian impacts the game in more ways than any player in the Big South and this weekend’s tournament would be a perfect time to assert himself ahead of a 2017-18 season in which he’ll be expected to carry Winthrop.
▪ Ryan Kemrite wears his hair in a man-bun, which - rightly or wrongly - earns him plenty of derision from opposing fans. But Kemrite is one of the most efficient players in the Big South and a dead-eye 3-point shooter. Watch him for one Liberty offensive possession and count the number of screens the team sets to try and get him open.
▪ Laquincy Rideau is the kind of basketball player that Rock Hill folks will enjoy watching. Built like a four-down running back, Rideau’s game isn’t about finesse. It’d actually be more accurate to describe Rideau as a defensive back, such is his knack for stealing the ball. He’s tied with Asheville’s Ahmad Thomas for second in the country in total steals (94) and is fourth in steals per game (3.03).
▪ Kevin Vannatta is that guy on the winning team that everybody hates, unless he’s on your team. Vannatta almost always makes all the right plays and plays his socks off, and it’s a fair chance one of the Bulldogs’ games this weekend will be stopped while he’s attended to by a trainer for crashing into cheerleaders or press row. He’s a big reason why UNC Asheville didn’t miss a beat after two talented freshmen transferred following last season’s conference championship.
2017 Big South Conference men’s basketball tournament schedule
Here’s the schedule for the 2017 Big South Conference men’s basketball tournament, being held Thursday and Friday in Rock Hill, and Sunday if Winthrop keeps winning. Bookmark this interactive bracket that will be updated with new content throughout the tournament.
Individual session passes cost $15 each. Thursday/Friday combo passes (which do not include Sunday championship game) are $40 each.
Quarterfinals - Thursday, March 2 at Winthrop Coliseum
Session 1
Game 3: No. 2 UNC Asheville vs. Campbell, 1 p.m.
Game 4: No. 3 Liberty vs. No. 6 Radford, 3 p.m.
Session 2
Game 5: No. 1 Winthrop vs. Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
Game 6: No. 4 Gardner-Webb vs. No. 5 High Point, 9 p.m.
Semifinals - Friday, March 3 at Winthrop Coliseum
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 8 p.m.
Championship - Sunday, March 5 at home court of highest remaining seed
Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m.
