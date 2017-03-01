Always room for more banners in Winthrop Coliseum

As Gardner-Webb concluded its public practice Wednesday evening with free throws, an assistant coach stared up into the Winthrop Coliseum rafters and inspected the 33 garnet and gold championship banners that aerially frame the court, 17 of them for men’s basketball.
Clint Waugh has taken in that same view many times since he was hired to oversee Winthrop’s athletics facilities and event operations 10 days before the college basketball season began. Waugh was a freshman at Winthrop the last time the Eagles men’s basketball went to the NCAA tournament (2010), and he was one of Pat Kelsey’s first team managers when he took over in 2012.
He’s been staring at those banners recently because there isn’t room for any new ones.
“It’s a good problem to have,” he said during a break from preparations for the Big South tournament, which begins Thursday at the Eagles’ home court.
It’s been over 2,500 days since Winthrop won a men’s basketball championship and earned a new banner for the Coliseum heights – but that could change this weekend.
17-3 Winthrop has won 17 of 20 Big South Conference tournament games it played at Winthrop Coliseum. The Eagles claimed four Big South titles at the Coliseum, winning in 1988 and 2005 to 2007.
This year’s team is better equipped than any in the last six years to force Waugh back up on to the catwalk to make adjustments 70 feet above the playing floor. At one time, those adjustments were an annual part of maintenance when Gregg Marshall was in town. The Eagles are the top seed in this year’s tournament and will savor the home-court advantage of sleeping in their own beds after losing in tournament finals on the road each of the last three seasons.
Winthrop players said Tuesday they felt good headed into the event and it’s easy to understand why. The Eagles have only lost twice in the 2017 calendar year, both in overtime. Kelsey’s team is heating up from beyond the arc, with at least 10 3-pointers in six of the last eight games. Twelve of the last 15 Winthrop opponents scored less than 1.00 point per possession (1.05 is the NCAA average), while the last four wins of the regular season came by an average 22-point margin.
This group is deeper, older and more defensively committed than any Kelsey has had. In interviews with the media they recite Kelsey’s favored sayings without hesitation, their brains soaking up the catch-phrases during the last four years like stew meat.
Eleven of the 15 players are upperclassmen, so it’s no surprise it’s also the least selfish, best offensive team the school has had in quite some time.
“Guys are getting their touches and shooting well,” said sophomore guard Bjorn Broman. “Coach has really put an emphasis on finding the right guy in the open, spraying the ball, transition pitch-aheads, stuff like that. Coming into the conference tournament we all have that confidence and anyone can get hot at any time, and that’s what we kind of pride ourselves on.”
This team feels different from the last six, which might explain the excitement around the school Wednesday. Winthrop and Big South Conference employees whizzed about the Coliseum and there was a buzz around the old building.
“We feel really good, especially since it’s at our home,” said redshirt senior guard Roderick Perkins. “It’s special, everything that’s going on around here now, and now we’ve just got to keep it up.”
It’s gonna be a good problem for me and my guys being up in those rafters.
Winthrop athletic facilities manager Clint Waugh. He’s not scared of heights, but some of his team members aren’t fond of working 70 feet above the Winthrop Coliseum court.
Despite working 12- to 15-hour days this week, Waugh felt the buzz too. He remembered missing just one home game in 2010 when Randy Peele’s team knocked off Coastal Carolina to win the Big South tournament, earning the program’s 10th NCAA tournament bid and its most recent banner addition to the Coliseum.
“It’s been great because you feel an energy you haven’t felt in this building for a while,” Waugh said.
Hosting the tournament with a top-seeded team is exciting for a new athletics administration led by first-year AD Ken Halpin, who is bringing in new blood, like Waugh. They’re talking about sellouts in the Coliseum this weekend, especially on Sunday if Winthrop makes the final. Winthrop - and Rock Hill - sold out the 2007 Big South final, the last time the school hosted the tournament.
Waugh said Winthrop athletics folks have been thinking about the banner situation since earlier in the school year. Some banners could be consolidated, or the Winthrop and Big South ones hanging over press row and the scorer’s table could come down. Either way, banner solutions are one of many Coliseum updates likely coming down the pipe under Halpin’s leadership. If Winthrop fulfills the promise its shown since a November road win over Illinois and wins a Big South championship this weekend, making room for more banners might move to the front of the improvement queue.
Comments