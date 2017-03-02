Winthrop baseball heads to the beach for tournament

The Winthrop baseball team will travel to Conway, S.C. this weekend to play four games in the Tideland Health Classic hosted by Coastal Carolina.
Winthrop will open on Friday against Albany at 5 p.m. at Springs Brooks Stadium. The Eagles will play two games on Saturday - at 10 a.m. against San Francisco and 1:30 p.m. against the defending College World Series champion Chanticleers. In the final game on Sunday, Winthrop will play Albany for a second time at Pelicans Park, located near Broadway at the Beach, beginning at noon.
The Eagles are coming off an 11-0 loss this past Tuesday at seventh-ranked North Carolina and are looking to snap a three-game losing streak.
Senior Reece Green will pitch the opener against Albany, while freshman Colton Rendon and sophomore Thad Harris are scheduled to throw on Saturday. Head coach Tom Riginos has not made a decision on Sunday’s starter.
Green has had two strong showings this season, pitching 12.1 innings with a 2.92 ERA. He allowed four earned runs on 13 total hits and has struck out seven.
Senior Babe Thomas and sophomore Hunter Lipscomb look to continue their productive offensive starts after combining for five home runs in the first eight games. Redshirt sophomore Jake Sullivan leads the team in hitting with a .333 batting average and seven runs scored.
Rivals and former conference foes Winthrop and Coastal Carolina meet for the 125th time. CCU holds a 73-51 lead in the all-time series.
