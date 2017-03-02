Winthrop advances in Big South tourney with scrappy win

Winthrop avoided the upset contagion that spread around the first session of the Big South Conference men’s basketball tournament on Thursday, holding off a plucky eighth-seeded Charleston Southern 92-78 to advance.
No. 7 seed Campbell opened the tournament with a shock, Chris Clemons scoring a conference record 51 points as the Camels knocked off defending champs and No. 2 seed UNC Asheville in the day’s first game. No. 3 Liberty went down next, succumbing to several lengthy scoring droughts and the sixth-seeded Radford Highlanders.
The chatter began immediately after that result that the tournament was Winthrop’s to lose, but all the Eagles (24-6) could do Thursday night was handle the Bucs (12-19) and move on to Friday.
“We’re just cherishing the win right now but we’ve got a bigger test tomorrow,” said Winthrop’s Keon Johnson, who led all scorers with 31 and became just the 10th player in Big South Conference history to score 2,000 career points.
It wasn’t without struggle. Charleston Southern was a 3-point shooting-focused program the last four or five seasons but the bunch that was on the floor Thursday put the ball on the deck and attacked the rim repeatedly. They racked up fouls on the Eagles but struggled to make the top-seeded team pay before falling to a 16th straight loss at the Coliseum.
“We cut it to four and they’re just not rattled,” Bucs coach Barclay Radebaugh said about Winthrop. “You could just see the difference in the teams. They made some big shots. Our zone rotation to the corner hurt us three times in the second half.”
Winthrop grabbed the lead early with a 14-2 first half run. Xavier Cooks hit a 3 before feeding Tevin Prescott for an easy finish at the rim. Keon Johnson then hit back to back 3s before Anders Broman canned another one to make it 24-8 with less than 7 minutes elapsed.
Charleston Southern clawed back into the game, Cortez Mitchell and Christian Keeling proving particularly tough to keep out of the lane.
Turning point
An 8-0 Charleston Southern run midway through the second half made for some sweaty palms among the home fans in the Coliseum. The Bucs cut the Eagles’ lead to 55-51, forcing a Winthrop timeout. The Eagles didn’t produce any big run out of the stoppage but they gradually inched the lead back up to double digits behind well-timed right corner 3s from Roderick Perkins and Cooks - Radebaugh’s aforementioned zone rotations - while mixing in just enough defensive stops to eventually send the Bucs packing.
“We had to get stops and rebound the ball,” said Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey, who reached 100 wins Thursday, faster than any coach in Big South history. “If we’re getting stops and able to play out in transition that’s when we’re at our best.”
“The biggest thing was they were very veteran,” said Radebaugh.
Critical
Winthrop was fortunate that it’s abysmal night at the free throw line was nearly matched by Charleston Southern. The Eagles normally shoot around 72 percent as a team but they made just 14 of 25 Thursday night. They also struggled to defend the Bucs without fouling and Radebaugh’s team went to the line 32 times, missing 10.
“We just have to stay composed and maintain verticality,” Perkins said about defending Charleston Southern’s drivers.
“It’s hard to officiate that way, they want the foul on this end, I don’t want the foul on this end,” said Kelsey, who thought the referees did a good job. “But they have explosive one-on-one pieces.”
The Eagles’ own charity stripe struggles were mitigated by 14 makes from beyond the arc, all coming from Perkins, Cooks, Johnson and Broman.
Star contributors
Perhaps spurred on by Clemons’ monster game earlier in the day, Johnson scored Winthrop’s first 10 points and had 16 in his first eight minutes of action. He finished the first half with 23 on his way to 31. He also picked up his conference player of the year trophy before the game.
Cooks had a slow start but heated up a bit later in the game. He had 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Broman kicked in 15 and Perkins 12.
Keeling had his second double-double in Rock Hill in a week, scoring 18 and grabbing 11 boards. Potter had 21 and Mitchell added 19.
On deck
Winthrop will face the winner of No. 4 Gardner-Webb- No. 5 High Point, which tipped off after The Herald’s print deadline Thursday night, in Friday’s second semifinal.
Box score
WINTHROP 92, CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 78
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (12-19): Maxwell 1-4 0-0 3, Howard 3-6 0-0 6, Keeling 7-15 4-4 18, Mitchell 7-10 5-12 19, Potter 6-13 9-12 21, Jones 1-2 2-2 4, Mmonu 0-1 0-0 0, Durkee 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 1-2 0-0 3, Wallace 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 27-57 22-32 78.
WINTHROP (24-6): Perkins 4-7 1-2 12, Okeke 1-1 0-2 2, B.Broman 0-4 0-0 0, K.Johnson 11-22 4-6 31, Cooks 6-11 4-9 19, Poole 0-1 0-0 0, Davenport 2-3 1-2 5, Ferguson 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Prescott 4-5 0-0 8, Sadlon 0-0 0-0 0, Blake 0-0 0-0 0, A.Broman 4-6 4-4 15, Pickett 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-61 14-25 92.
Halftime—Winthrop 44-31. 3-Point Goals—Charleston Southern 2-12 (Robinson 1-2, Maxwell 1-3, Mitchell 0-1, Wallace 0-2, Potter 0-4), Winthrop 14-30 (K.Johnson 5-9, Cooks 3-4, A.Broman 3-5, Perkins 3-6, Poole 0-1, Pickett 0-1, B.Broman 0-4). Fouled Out—Jones, Mitchell. Rebounds—Charleston Southern 25 (Keeling 10), Winthrop 37 (Cooks 10). Assists—Charleston Southern 6 (Mitchell 2), Winthrop 17 (Cooks, K.Johnson 5). Total Fouls—Charleston Southern 25, Winthrop 23. Technicals—Jones, Winthrop defensive three second, Winthrop team, Cooks.
