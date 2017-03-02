Gallery: Winthrop advances to Big South tournament semis

Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
No. 1 seed Winthrop takes on No. 8 seed Charleston Southern in the quarter final round of the Big South Tournament, Thursday 2-2-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
No. 1 seed Winthrop takes on No. 8 seed Charleston Southern in the quarter final round of the Big South Tournament, Thursday 2-2-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Winthrop's Xavier Cooks (12) gets position on Charleston Sothern's Christian Keeling (11) for the rebound as top-seed Winthrop takes on eighth-seed Charleston Southern on Thursday in the quarter final round of the Big South Tournament.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Winthrop's No. 5 Keon Johnson defends Charleston Southern's No. 11 Christian Keeling as No. 1 seed Winthrop takes on No. 8 seed Charleston Southern in the quarter final round of the Big South Tournament, Thursday 2-2-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
No. 1 seed Winthrop takes on No. 8 seed Charleston Southern in the quarter final round of the Big South Tournament, Thursday 2-2-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
No. 1 seed Winthrop takes on No. 8 seed Charleston Southern in the quarter final round of the Big South Tournament, Thursday 2-2-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
No. 1 seed Winthrop takes on No. 8 seed Charleston Southern in the quarter final round of the Big South Tournament, Thursday 2-2-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
No. 1 seed Winthrop takes on No. 8 seed Charleston Southern in the quarter final round of the Big South Tournament, Thursday 2-2-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald