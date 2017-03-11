Where will the Eagles land?

Staring at the Bracketmatrix.com web site, eyeballs can easily cross.
Bracket Matrix is an ocean of numbers and deciphering it at first glance is as confusing as trying to figure out when and where, and against which school, the Winthrop Eagles will play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. That will be revealed Sunday evening, but pontificating where Pat Kelsey’s team might land has kept many busy this week. The Bracket Matrix web site takes a composite average of 114 different NCAA Tournament bracket guesses to suggest the actual tournament bracket results. The site has Winthrop seeded 14th as of Saturday.
“It’s hard to figure out now. I hope we get a 14 seed but you never know with the NCAA,” said All-Big South junior Xavier Cooks. “Whatever we get we’ll be happy with and take advantage of.”
“I’m hearing 14... I don’t know,” said Kelsey. “Is there a weird way we get a 13? I don’t know.”
14.55 Winthrop’s average seed in nine previous NCAA Tournament appearances is 14.55. The Eagles’ highest seed was obtained in 2007 when they pulled an 11.
This is a big week for Winthrop, and also for Brian Phan, who started the Bracket Project web site in 2005. It’s not his full-time job, though it nearly becomes one in March. In March 2016, Phan’s web site traffic doubled the previous four months combined.
“March Madness is such a popular event, it's only natural for people to be interested in how the bracket is made,” Phan said in an email earlier this week. “The NCAA has done a good job recently at showing how the whole process works, even if people disagree with the results.”
Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis heads the NCAA’s 10-person NCAA Tournament selection committee, which also includes UNC Asheville AD Janet Cone. The committee members arrived in New York City last Tuesday to begin their deliberations, which culminate in a very busy weekend and the tournament field’s revealing Sunday evening.
The nine first round NCAA Tournament host sites: Greenville, Orlando, Indianapolis, Buffalo, Tulsa, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, Milwaukee and Dayton.
There are numerous considerations that go into constructing the bracket. One to keep in mind is that the committee makes every effort to avoid rematches of regular season non-conference games, notable in Winthrop’s case because a few bracketologists have paired the Eagles with Florida State in the first round. The Seminoles knocked off Winthrop 100-86 back in November in non-conference action.
Much of the bracket-guessing fun centers around the uncertainty, the same reason that sports fans love to debate free agency destinations or potential draft picks. With Asheville’s Cone on this year’s selection committee will that help Winthrop? Or could she still be bitter about her team’s early upset loss in the conference tournament in Rock Hill? (Just kidding Mrs. Cone.)
Several Winthrop players were bandying about possible tournament seeds and first round opponents and destinations before Wednesday’s practice. But not everyone was interested in that conversation, chiefly Big South player of the year Keon Johnson.
“Just wait ‘til Sunday and see where we’re at,” he said while perusing a Big South Conference tournament program before Wednesday’s practice.
Johnson said he’d never watched CBS’ tournament selection show. He’d never even heard of it.
“I did fill out a bracket once,” Johnson said. “It was for a million dollars, which is why I filled it out.”
He obviously didn’t win the million.
“I haven’t filled one out since,” he added.
Latest NCAA Tournament bracket projections
BracketMatrix.com is a useful compilation of hundreds of NCAA Tournament bracket projections, ranging from those done by headline outlets like ESPN and CBS Sports to lesser known, but in some cases, more successful bracketologists. Winthrop’s average seed on BracketMatrix.com is 13.83, which lands the Eagles in the 14-seed range. Here’s some of the latest projections from across the bracket-guessing world:
▪ Brian Phan's latest bracket, released on Friday, March 10 had Winthrop, a 14 seed, playing 3 seed Louisville in Indianapolis.
▪ CBS' Jerry Palm's most recent bracket had Winthrop as a No. 14 in the South region against No. 3 seed Baylor in Tulsa. The Eagles were narrowly behind Florida Gulf Coast, Palm's last No. 13.
▪ ESPN's Joe Lunardi - impossible to miss this week if you've watched any college hoops on TV - has Winthrop as a 14 seed playing No. 3 seed Florida State, in Orlando.
▪ Patrick Stevens, writing for the Washington Post, put Winthrop in the 14 seed slot in his Friday bracket against Florida down in Orlando.
▪ SBNation's Blogging The Bracket lists Winthrop as a 14 seed playing Baylor in Tulsa.
▪ Assembly Call's Andy Bottoms - the top-ranked bracketologist in recent years, according to Bracket Matrix's composite scoring system - has 14th-seeded Winthrop facing 3 seed Baylor out in Tulsa.
