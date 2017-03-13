Who is Butler? Learn more about Winthrop’s NCAA Tournament opponent

Winthrop will face Butler in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday afternoon in Milwaukee.
By now, Pat Kelsey and his coaching staff know everything about the Bulldogs after spending most of Sunday and Monday staring at video clips of Chris Holtmann’s team. But what do we, the normal public, know about Butler?
For starters, the Bulldogs pulled their highest NCAA Tournament seed ever, a No. 4. Butler won 12 games against NCAA Tournament teams this season, a product of playing in the competitive Big East, but also a tough non-conference that included Northwestern, Bucknell, Vanderbilt, Arizona, Cincinnati and Vermont.
Winthrop and Butler face off at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The game will be televised on TNT and fans are planning to gather and watch at Luke’s and The Roasting Company.
Holtmann has taken Butler to three consecutive NCAA Tournaments since taking over as the program’s head coach in 2015. He was previously at Gardner-Webb for three seasons where his teams were 2-2 against Kelsey’s Eagles.
You’ll need to know much more about Winthrop’s first round foe and this primer should help, starting with some local insider knowledge. Indianapolis Star reporter David Woods has covered Butler basketball since 2001. He spoke with The Herald about Butler’s team, the school’s adorable mascot and Thursday’s matchup:
The school
Mascot: Blue, the English Bulldog. He’s actually Blue III, but most folks call him “Trip.” Apparently, poor Blue tore his ACL last fall but he’s still cute as heck and he has a Twitter account.
Founded: 1855 by the wonderfully named abolitionist Ovid Butler.
Location: a short ride from downtown Indianapolis.
Enrollment: about 4,800.
Butler’s 2016-17 team
Best win: Butler swept Villanova during the Big East regular season slate, grinding the pace down to limit possessions in an eight-point Jan. 4 win before winning the turnover battle in a big way to beat the Wildcats again on Feb. 22. Villanova, the defending national champions, is this year’s NCAA Tournament No. 1 overall seed.
Worst loss: A non-conference loss to Indiana State on Dec. 7 was Butler’s worst loss this season. The Bulldogs fell 71-70 to the Sycamores, ISU’s Brenton Scott sinking a free throw with 1.5 seconds left to decide a close game. The most disconcerting losses would be the two games the Bulldogs dropped in a row heading into the NCAA Tournament, a loss to Seton Hall on Senior Night and a Big East Tournament quarterfinal loss to Xavier last weekend.
Best player: big-bodied junior forward Kelan Martin (6-foot-7, 220 pounds) is Butler’s best offensive player. He leads the team in scoring (16 points per game) and rebounding (5.7 per game) and also draws fouls consistently. He shoots 77 percent from the free throw line. Interestingly, Martin hasn’t started the last eight games after a productive February coming off the bench.
Best attribute: Butler’s experience helps it dictate the pace of games. The Bulldogs want to keep the game under 70 possessions, which they did 26 times in 31 regular season contests. Six seniors help Chris Holtmann’s team stick to the deliberate pace of play that makes them most comfortable.
The past
Trip to the NCAA Tournament: 14th
Program history: Tons. College-basketball-reference.com lists Butler’s record during the 1896-97 season as 1-0. The Bulldogs have been playing roundball for a long, long time, though nearly all of its national success has come in the last decade. The school’s home court, Hinkle Fieldhouse, was built in 1928 and served as the setting for the championship game in the movie Hoosiers. In 1966, the building was renamed after Tony Hinkle, who coached the Bulldogs from 1926 to 1970.
Best coach: Easy. Brad Stevens put Butler - an ancient program - squarely on the college basketball map during his tenure as the school’s head coach from 2007 to 2013. The unheralded Bulldogs won at least 26 games in five of his six seasons and reached consecutive national championship games in 2010 and 2011, losing both years. Stevens is now revamping the Boston Celtics in the NBA. He played college basketball at DePauw College (Ill.), where he was a teammate of Winthrop director of basketball operations Mike Howland.
Best player in school history: Almost certainly Gordon Hayward, but he only played two seasons at Butler before turning pro in 2010. Hayward was the Horizon League player of the year that season and just missed a shot that would have beaten Duke in the NCAA National Championship game. Hayward plays for the Utah Jazz and was an NBA All-Star this season.
