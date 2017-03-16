Video: Bret McCormick wraps up 2016-17 Winthrop basketball season, looks ahead

Winthrop held its final practice at the Coliseum this week on Monday before flying to Milwaukee on Tuesday ahead of Thursday's NCAA Tournament first round game against Butler. Eagles coach Pat Kelsey really like the energy and focus his team showed in Monday's workout.
Winthrop will face Butler in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on March 16 in Milwaukee. Players Bjorn Broman and Joshua Davenport and coach Pat Kelsey talked about the matchup and the experience of the tournament selection show.
The Herald's Bret McCormick points out three keys for Winthrop in Sunday's Big South men's basketball tournament championship game against Campbell. The Eagles are looking for their first NCAA tournament bid in seven years.
Winthrop pep band and director Doug Presley tells The Herald which songs will be most popular during college basketball's 2017 March Madness, starting with this weekend's Big South Conference tournament.
Winthrop has lost in the Big South Conference tournament finals each of the last three years but Winthrop players Bjorn Broman and Roderick Perkins say the team feels great headed into the 2017 event in Rock Hill.