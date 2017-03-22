Patrick Fisher leaving Winthrop basketball program

Patrick Fisher is leaving the Winthrop basketball program after one year, but the move has nothing to do with the school’s coaching situation.
The California native told The Herald Tuesday evening that he asked for a release from his scholarship Monday morning, a day before coach Pat Kelsey left Winthrop for UMass.
Winthrop had hoped Fisher, 6-foot-4, would give the team some needed size in the backcourt. But Fisher played in just two games this past season before coming down with mononeucleosis, totaling four points and nine minutes against Ferrum and Florida State. He struggled to shake off the illness throughout the year and only returned to practice around the end of the regular season.
Fisher will almost certainly get a medical redshirt and have four years of eligibility at his next school.
With five seniors and Fisher leaving, Winthrop should have six open scholarships to fill for next season. Three players - high school seniors Keondre Schumacher and Tom Pupavac and junior college transfer Austin Awad - are committed to the program for next season, with Schumacher and Awad already signed.
Comments