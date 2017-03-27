Manchester Cup April 1 in Rock Hill

Winthrop soccer is set to host the 11th annual Manchester Cup on April 1 at the Manchester Soccer Complex.
The Manchester Cup will once again feature some of the best collegiate teams from the south.
This year's field features six high school teams, 10 collegiate teams, including a women's soccer match between Winthrop and Belmont Abbey.
Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for students and children under 5 will be admitted free.
The showcase will begin Saturday when the Winthrop men play Furman at 11 a.m. The final game of the day starts at 7:30 p.m. between Georgia State and Davidson.
Three high school games will feature York vs. Rock Hill (12:30 p.m.), Northwestern vs. Indian Land (2:30 p.m.) and Clover vs. J.L. Mann (5:45 p.m.).
The field for the men's collegiate games features Winthrop, Furman, College of Charleston, Gardner-Webb, UNC Wilmington, South Carolina, Davidson and Georgia State. .
To purchase tickets in advance, contact the Winthrop soccer office at 803-323-2129 ext. 6236 or ext. 6256.
For more information, visit www.winthropsoccer.com and click on the Manchester Cup link.
Schedule
Carlisle Field
Winthrop vs. Furman, 11 a.m.; York Comprehensive vs. Rock Hill High, 12:30 p.m.; Gardner-Webb vs. Furman, 2:15 p.m.; Winthrop vs. College of Charleston, 3:45 p.m.; UNC Wilmington vs. Davidson, 5:15 p.m.; Winthrop women vs. Belmont-Abbey, 6:45 p.m.
Brannan Field
Gardner-Webb vs. College of Charleston, 11:30 a.m.; UNC Wilmington vs. South Carolina, 1 p.m.; Northwestern High School vs. Indian Land, 2:30 p.m.; Georgia State vs. South Carolina, 4:15 p.m.; Clover High School vs. J.L. Mann, 5:45 p.m.; Georgia State vs. Davidson, 7:30 p.m.
