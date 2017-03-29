Keon Johnson named honorable mention All-American

Keon Johnson became Winthrop basketball’s second All-American on Tuesday afternoon.
The senior guard just wrapped up his career earlier this month as Winthrop’s all-time leading scorer and this week joined Greg Lewis as the second Eagle to make the AP All-American honorable mention team.
Johnson, the 5-foot-7 Ohio native, enjoyed arguably the greatest statistical season in the history of the program. He averaged 22.3 points per game while becoming the program’s all-time leader in points, 3-point field goals and free throw-made. He finished his career with 2,076 points which ranks seventh all-time in Big South Conference history.
Johnson began the season as the Big South’s preseason player of the year and finished the season confirming the voters’ belief in him with a player of the year award, becoming just the third Winthrop player to earn the honor. He also led Winthrop to a Big South title and the NCAA Tournament, earning Big South Tournament MVP honors. That made him the first player in Big South history to win all three awards in the same season.
Johnson also became the conference’s all-time leader in free throws-made and his 22.3 points per game ranks second all-time in league history.
He scored 30 points or more 12 times in his career and hit at least 20 points in 41 games.
