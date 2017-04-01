Eagles Pawelczyk tosses scoreless game in Nebraska

Sophomore Nate Pawelczyk tossed eight scoreless innings and senior Anthony Paulsen hit a three-run homer to lead Winthrop to a 4-0 win over Creighton on Saturday at TD Ameritrade Park.
The Eagles (14-13) and Blue Jays will have the rubber match at 1 p.m. Sunday. Winthrop is scheduled to send Colton Rendon to the mound, while Creighton (8-13) will throw Keith Rogalla.
Paulsen led the Eagles at the plate as he went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. Junior Mitch Spires went 2-for-4 with a double and a single. Sophomore Grant English and junior Tyler Halstead both were 1-for-4 with a double.
Winthrop’s Pawelczyk (4-1) earned the win after not allowing a run in eight innings allowing just one hit while striking out eight. The Blue Jays Jeff Albrect (3-3) suffered the loss as he threw seven innings, allowing one run on five hits while striking out five.
The Eagles got on the board in the top of the second when Spires led off the inning with a double to right, advanced to third on a fly out by Lipscomb to center, and then scored on a groundout by senior Babe Thomas.
Winthrop added insurance runs in the of the eighth when sophomore Jake Sullivan started the inning off with a single to left, advanced to second on a fielder’s choice. Paulsen then blasted his third home run of the season, a three-run shot to right field for a 4-0 lead.
Comments