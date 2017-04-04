Winthrop edges Charlotte 3-2 for non-conference baseball win

Brandon Fite had a clutch two-out RBI single in the top of the ninth inning to cap a three-run rally that gave the Winthrop baseball team a 3-2 victory Tuesday night over the Charlotte 49ers at Hayes Stadium.
The win improves the Eagles to 16-13 while the 49ers are now 16-13. Winthrop is scheduled to host Charleston Southern on Wednesday night beginning at 6 p.m., but a weather-related decision will be made during the morning regarding a possible change in the start time.
Trailing 2-0 entering the top of the ninth, Babe Thomas drew a walk off 49er reliever Matt Brooks to start the inning. He advanced to third on a single to right field by Grant English. Matthew Mulkey walked to load the bases and Jake Sullivan drew a walk that forced in Thomas with the first run. English scored to knot the game at 2-2 when Scout McFalls grounded into a double play. Fite singled to right with two outs to drive home Mulkey from third.
Winthrop freshman Zach Peek (2-0) earned the win as he pitched three innings, allowed one run on two hits. And sophomore Dalton Whitaker collected his fourth save of the season. Brooks (3-2) suffered the loss.
Senior Anthony Paulsen led the Eagles at the plate as he went 4 for 5 with two doubles English was 3 for 4 with three singles, and Fite had the game-winning RBI.
The 49ers scored in the bottom of the second when T.J. Nichting singled to right, advanced to second on a throwing error by outfielder Hunter Lipscomb, and scored on a single to left by Logan Sherer. Charlotte added one more run in the bottom of the seventh when Nichting singled to right, advanced to second on a wild pitch, stole third, and scored on a groundout to third by Harris Yett.
