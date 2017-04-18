Pat Kelsey Basketball Camp summer dates released

The Pat Kelsey Basketball Camp will be held in June and July this summer at Winthrop Coliseum.
Day Camp One will be held June 12 to 15, followed by the second session from July 24 to 27. The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and costs $210.
The Father-Son/Father-Daughter camp will be held June 24 and 25 and costs $235. The Little Dribblers day camp happens June 24. For more information visit patkelseybasketballcamp.com or contact Mitchell Hill at mhill@winthrop.edu or at 803-323-2129, extension 6280.
