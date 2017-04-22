Winthrop sees big wins in baseball, lacrosse

Lacrosse wins 18-13, secures third seed in Big South
The Winthrop lacrosse team earned a hard-fought 18-13 victory Saturday afternoon over the Liberty Flames to secure the third seed in the upcoming Big South Tournament.
Winthrop closes the regular season on a five-game winning streak and sits at 8-9 overall and 5-2 in the conference. Liberty fell to 4-3 in the Big South and 5-12 overall with the loss.
Saturday’s contest was also Senior Day for the Eagles as seniors Lexie Walton, Grace Sisserson, Paige Jenkins and Sydney Cope were recognized prior to the contest.
After a scoreless opening five minutes, the Eagle struck first with two goals in 34 seconds, taking a 2-0 lead. After Liberty netted their first goal just under six minutes into the contest, Winthrop rattled off four in a row to take a 6-1 lead with 14:22 on the clock.
The Flames then went on a quick three-goal spurt, scoring three times in only 15 seconds to pull within two at 6-4. Winthrop was able to settle down after the Liberty run, scoring the next four goals, to take a six-goal lead with 5:31 left in the half. Over the final five minutes Liberty outscored the Eagles 3-2 and Winthrop took a 12-7 lead into the break.
In a much lower-scoring second half, the Flames scored three of the first five goals and trailed 14-10 with 17:23 remaining in the contest. The Eagles were then able to put a little space between themselves and the Flames, scoring the next three to open a 17-10 lead with just over 12 minutes on the clock.
Liberty tried to make a late run, scoring three goals in just under two minutes. That got the Flames within four with four minutes left, but they couldn’t manage another tally as the Eagles took the contest 18-13.
Nicole Beatson had a strong offensive day, tallying eight points on five goals and three assists. Katherine Judge and Katie Clark each tallied four goals while Kristen Shriver finished with five points with four assists and one goal. Ellie Marindin also contributed three goals.
Judge was also strong on the draw circle for the Eagles, corralling 11 draw controls and picking up five ground balls. Laura Trilling also had five ground balls and forced four turnovers. Paige Jenkins and Caroline Boudreau also had three caused turnovers.
The Eagles will host Radford in the quarterfinals of the Big South Tournament at 1 p.m. April 30 at Eagle Field. The semifinals and championship rounds will be hosted May 5 and 7 at High Point.
Baseball takes 7-3 conference win
The Winthrop baseball team won the rubber match of its series against Longwood as the Eagles took a 7-3 Big South Conference victory Saturday at Buddy Bolding Stadium.
The Eagles are now 23-17 overall and 10-5 in the Big South, while Longwood falls to 13-25 and 5-10. Winthrop will be home at 4 p.m. Tuesday to play Davidson.
Babe Thomas got the Eagles on the board in the top of the second when he connected for a solo shot to right field--his third home run on the weekend.
Winthrop freshman Colton Rendon pitched a strong game as he went 7.1 innings while giving up three runs on seven hits and improved to 5-3 on the season. Junior Riley Arnone earned his second save by retiring the last five outs. The loss went to Zach Potojecki who went three innings and allowed two runs on two hits to fall to 2-5 on the season.
Winthrop added a run in the third on a sacrifice fly by Anthony Paulsen that scored Matthew Mulkey from third.and added two more runs in the sixth when Hunter Lipscomb's single up the middle drove home English and Paulsen. The Eagles went ahead 5-0 with a single run in the seventh when Grant English drove home Jake Sullivan with a base hit. They added two insurance runs in the ninth highlighted by a RBI double by Mitch Spires to make it a 7-3 game.
The Lancers got on the board in the bottom of the eighth with three runs. Brandon Harvell hit a bases loaded single down the left field line two plate two runs, and they added another run on a sacrifice fly by Michael Osinski that scored Ryan Shull from third.
Softball falls 8-0, 4-3 to league-leading Liberty
Winthrop softball dropped Saturday’s doubleheader with losses of 8-0 and 4-3 to league-leading Liberty at Terry Field.
The Eagles fall to 23-27 on the year and 8-10 in the Big South as they concluded their home schedule for the season. Liberty improves to 34-18 overall and 15-3 in the league. Winthrop is off until May 6 when it returns to action for a three-game series at Radford to wrap-up the regular season.
“That last game was a great ball game,” said Winthrop co-head coach Mark Cooke. “We know we could have a chance to run across them in the conference tournament and we know we can play with them. We proved that we can compete at their level. They’re leading the conference and we could see why. We played pretty hard and gave them everything we had.”
The Eagles were three outs away from taking the series from the Flames. Amber Bishop led off the inning with a single to left and moved over to third on back-to-back ground outs. Then on a 2-2 pitch Sarah Robertson singled to center to tie the game. After a Jaclyn Amader single, Kiley Majette got a grounder to short as Maddie Antone scooped it up but her throw to first was off the mark as Robertson came around to score the go-ahead run.
Antone led off the bottom of the seventh with a single down the left field line. Madison Templeton pinch-ran for Antone and moved to second two batters later after Leah Young singled with one out. That brought up Madyson Watson, who already had two hits on the day. Watson ripped a 1-0 pitch toward left center, but the shortstop reached up and grabbed it and proceeded to whip a throw to second to get Templeton trying to retreat to second for the double play.
After Liberty took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first the Eagles responded as Ashley Westbrooks came through with a two-out single to center, scoring Paige Haley after she led off the inning with a double.
The lead grew to 3-1 after two innings as Shayna Covington singled to third base and with the bases loaded. Covington hit a grounder out of reach of the third baseman as it skipped off her glove and redirected toward second base. With nobody around, Watson hustled around third to score and make it a 3-1 game. Liberty made it a one-run game in the fourth on an RBI double from Bishop.
Majette tossed a complete game allowing four runs (three earned) on 11 hits with three walks and four strikeouts as she falls to 13-14. Julia DiMartino pitched 5.1 innings of relief to earn the win as she allowed no runs on seven hits with two walks and one strikeout to improve to 16-8.
In the first game of the doubleheader the Eagles fell behind 4-0 in the first as Liberty took advantage of a couple of errors. Liberty loaded the bases with no outs and Keleigh Romine got a grounder to third base. Young fielded the grounder, tried to step back to touch third and get the force out but was too far away so she threw the ball home. The throw was low and hit the bat lying in front of home plate and then rolled toward the Liberty dugout. That allowed two runners to scored and left runners at second and third with no outs. Robertson singled up the middle, scoring both runners for a 4-0 lead.
The Flames doubled their lead in the fifth inning as Autumn Bishop pushed the first run across on an RBI single up the middle. Two batters later Robertson hit her second home run of the season with a three-run shot to left center for an 8-0 lead.
Winthrop finished the game with five hits and left eight runners on base. The best opportunity in the game came in the third inning when the Eagles loaded the bases with one out. However, DiMartino got Morgan Lowers to strike out and then Young to line out the left to end the threat.
DiMartino improved to 15-8 on the year as she allowed no runs on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Romine started in the circle for the Eagles as she took the loss and falls to 4-9 after allowing four unearned runs on two hits in one inning.
Westbrooks extended her streak to nine straight games reaching base, Haley extended her streak to eight games while Antone extended her hitting streak to six games. Haley, Covington, Antone and Watson all had three hits combined in the doubleheader.
