Winthrop transfer Duby Okeke finds a new school

Winthrop’s all-time leading shot blocker Duby Okeke announced on Instagram over the weekend that he’ll play his final year of college basketball at Nebraska.
The 6-foot-8 redshirt junior from Jonesboro, Ga. played three years for the Eagles, blocking 165 shots to claim the school’s career record. He announced in late March that he would play his fifth year of eligibility at a different school. He told the Lincoln Journal Star that he also visited Clemson and planned to check out Ball State - former Winthrop assistant Brian Thornton coaches there - and Stetson. He canceled those final two visits after a positive experience in Lincoln with Nebraska coach Tim Miles.
Okeke averaged 3.2 points in 14 minutes per game last season with Winthrop, and just over four points for his career. Okeke was a crowd favorite for his dunking and shot-blocking, but his free throw shooting dipped to below 30 percent. He was still a defensive force for the Eagles that will need to be replaced. Pat Kelsey is looking for seven new Eagles for the 2017-18 team, with four already signed.
