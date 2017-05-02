Winthrop Eagles to face No. 22 Tennessee in NCAA women’s tennis tournament

The Winthrop women's tennis team will head to Durham, N.C., to take on Tennessee in the opening round of the NCAA Women's Tennis Championship.
The Eagles and Lady Vols will square off at 1 p.m. Friday on the campus of Duke University.
Winthrop, 19-5 overall, earned its automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by winning the Big South Conference Championship. The Eagles face the 22nd-ranked Tennessee Lady Vols, with 18-11 overall mark. The winner of the match will advance to take on the winner of Duke and Boston University, which would take place at 4 p.m. Sunday.
The Eagles battled the University of South Carolina in the opening round in 2016 before falling 4-2.
Comments