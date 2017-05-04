Winthrop baseball takes a deep breath before crucial final month

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:08 Mother: 'My daughter was in the woods found 500 feet from that accident 3 days later' Pause 0:55 Video: big weekend coming up for Winthrop baseball 1:25 Video: new Winthrop women's basketball coach Lynette Woodard introduced 0:53 Burned home bothers Fort Mill neighbors 1:14 One-eyed horse Patch a sentimental favorite in Derby 1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 1:27 Missing Rock Hill teen's family, neighborhood asking for help 1:10 Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game 0:58 She lost 2 children in 6 weeks. Now mother hopes for ‘kindness and love’ Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Winthrop outfielder Hunter Lipscomb talks about what his team needs to do in its pivotal Big South Conference series with Gardner-Webb. bmccormick@heraldonline.com