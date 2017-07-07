Winthrop: men’s basketball travels to Australia for a week, Keon Johnson signs pro contract

Some news and notes from Winthrop men’s basketball, which has been busy despite the relative anonymity of the college basketball offseason:
Winthrop men’s basketball heads to Australia
Winthrop leaves Saturday, July 8 for the lengthy flight to Australia for an offseason tour. The trip is part of a deal that coach Pat Kelsey made with rising senior Xavier Cooks, who hails from Wollongong, Australia, that he would get to play in front of his home fans before he graduated.
Winthrop added two more Australians this offseason - freshmen Kyle Zunic and Tom Pupavac - and it’s fair to suggest that the Eagles will try to cement what’s become a fruitful recruiting pipeline under Kelsey while they’re Down Under. Cooks has undoubtedly been a hit in Rock Hill, averaging 13 points, 7.4 rebounds, two assists and 1.6 blocks per game the last three years, while staking a claim as one of the most unusually and diversely talented players to ever wear Winthrop’s uniform.
The trip will also be key in gelling together a team with seven new faces. Besides Zunic and Pupavac, the Eagles added freshmen Keondre Schumacher and Charles Falden and junior college transfers Austin Awad, Nych Smith and Jermaine Ukaegbu.
The Eagles will stay in Oz until July 15, playing some local teams and doing some sightseeing in Wollongong, with Cook’s help of course.
Cooks to represent Australia in World University Games
When Cooks gets back from Australia, he’ll focus on getting in top condition for the World University Games, set for late August in Taiwan. Cooks will represent his native country in the men’s basketball tournament as part of the country’s 12-man roster that includes eight NCAA college basketball players.
“It is always an honor to put on the green and gold and represent your country and I'm getting the chance to do that,” Cooks said in a release on Winthrop’s athletic web site. “My freshman year when I made the team I got sick and had to come home early so I did not get to experience the whole tour. This year I know a lot of the team and they are a great bunch of dudes so it should be a lot of fun and a great learning experience.”
Cooks hasn’t yet been called up to Australia’s full national teams - called the Boomers - but Kelsey said coaches and administrators are aware of the gangly Winthrop Eagle.
“I've coached many NBA players and I can say without hesitation that Xavier Cooks can be the next to be added to that group,” said Kelsey. “He's a special talent and possibly the best to ever put on a Winthrop uniform. From the day I met him he told me his dream is to represent Australia in the Olympics. His appointment to the World University team is a step in that direction. He is on the Boomers’ radar, as he should be. My suggestion is to get your season tickets today and savor having this young man represent our school and Rock Hill for one more special year.”
Keon Johnson finds a job
Keon Johnson will commence his pro basketball career in the tiny Balkan nation of Kosovo.
Kosovo’s reigning champs, Sigal Prishtina, announced Johnson’s signing with a press release that required Google translation for English speakers:
“The next player to join our trip is Keon Johnson who despite his height (only 170 cm) is a players and quite promising by testifying that the length is only a number!!”
Sigal Prishtina is Kosovo’s most successful team, with 11 national championships to its name. The club’s statement ended with “Keon, welcome to the home of champions!!!”
It’d be fair for Johnson to say he’s just left the home of champions at Winthrop. The school’s all-time leading scorer capped a fantastic four-year career by leading the Eagles to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010 and earning Big South player of the year and tournament MVP honors. Johnson finished his career with 2,076 points, an average of 16.2 per game over four years. He also 295 3-pointers in 128 games, shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc for his career.
