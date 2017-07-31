Winthrop track standout earns academic award

The Winthrop women’s track and field team has been named an All-Academic Team and graduate student Alesha Love was honored with an All-Academic award Friday by the U.S. Track amd Field and Cross County Coaches Association.
The Eagle women’s squad earned the distinction from the USTFCCCA after finishing the previous academic year with a minimum 3.0 cumulative grade point average. The Eagles posted a 3.14 GPA in the 2016-17 academic year.
Love earned the All-Academic distinction by achieving a 3.25 cumulative GPA or higher in addition to qualifying for the NCAA Outdoor East Preliminaries where she competed in the 400-meter hurdles.
