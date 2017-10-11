Winthrop University

Winthrop roundup: Mills leads Eagle men’s golf in West Virginia

By Staff reports

October 11, 2017 11:15 AM

Sawyer Mills posted a 71 to lead Winthrop men’s golf in the final round of The Health Plan Mountaineer Invitational, Tuesday afternoon in West Virginia. Mills finished tied for 27th, while the Eagles finished 13th in the team standings.

Mills finished 5-over for the three-round tournament, while Michael McKee tied for 43rd place with a three-round total of 7-over. Winthrop’s men’s golf team returns to action Oct. 16-17 at the AutoTrader Collegiate Classic.

Volleyball team falls on the road

Winthrop’s volleyball team fell 3-0 to Campbell Tuesday night in North Carolina.

The Eagles only led once in the match. Junior Carlie Skelton led Winthrop (12-8, 3-3 Big South) with 23 digs, while sophomore Tanja Neyer pitched in five kills and a .500 hitting percentage. The Eagles are back in action Friday night in Virginia against Liberty, before a Saturday match against Radford.

