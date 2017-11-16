Winthrop women get in the win column with blowout of N.C. Wesleyan

Winthrop women’s basketball dropped visiting North Carolina Wesleyan 94-50 Wednesday night for the program’s first win under coach Lynette Woodard.
The visitors scored the first four points of the game before Winthrop (1-2) rattled off a 23-2 run to take command of the game. Woodard’s team led 49-12 at the half and cruised in the third and fourth quarters to the win. Six Eagles hit double figures: Marissa Cantrell led Winthrop with 16 points, Ronata Rogers had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Angela Coello Perez pitched in 13.
The Eagles, who lost all 12 games during Woodard’s interim tenure in the second half of last season and their first two this year, shot 45 percent from the floor, while holding the Battling Bishops to 27 percent shooting. Winthrop is back in action Saturday at 1 p.m. against South Carolina State in a doubleheader with the men’s team, which hosts Central Penn at 4 p.m.
