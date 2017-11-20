Winthrop hosts Mars Hill with pre-lunch tip time

Winthrop men’s basketball will host Mars Hill, and over 4,000 Rock Hill School District students, Tuesday at 11 a.m.
The early tip time is in part because of the game’s “Education Day” theme, with the focus on bullying prevention.
Winthrop has won 48 straight games against non-Division I opponents and will try to move to 17-0 in those games under coach Pat Kelsey. The Eagles picked up their first win of the season last Saturday, beating Central Penn 106-65. Winthrop hit a school record 19 3-pointers in the win, with freshman Kyle Zunic leading the way. He scored a career-high 17 points, hitting four 3-pointers in the first half.
Tuesday’s meeting will be Winthrop and Mars Hill’s second all-time. The Eagles thumped the Lions 96-51 on Dec. 9, 2014, and this latest contest should feature plenty of offense. Mars Hill is scoring over 80 points per game but allowing nearly 90.
The Eagles have won 44 of their last 51 home games.
