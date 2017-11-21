School kids roar Winthrop to basketball win

More Videos 1:20 Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game Pause 1:41 Device helps cancer patients keep their hair 5:19 Kids are talking turkey at Tega Cay Elementary school 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 0:46 Chester County volunteers pitch in to serve special Thanksgiving week meal 1:35 Family of USC student killed in DUI crash 2:11 Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs 2:23 U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman on Republican tax bill and Roy Moore, Sen. Franken allegations 2:10 Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 1:39 Rock Hill students read to cats, dogs at local animal shelter Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game Winthrop hosted thousands of Rock Hill school children for its Nov. 21 game against Mars Hill. The noise they created was extremely loud. Winthrop hosted thousands of Rock Hill school children for its Nov. 21 game against Mars Hill. The noise they created was extremely loud. bmccormick@heraldonline.com

Winthrop hosted thousands of Rock Hill school children for its Nov. 21 game against Mars Hill. The noise they created was extremely loud. bmccormick@heraldonline.com