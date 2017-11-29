Winthrop University

Winthrop Eagles roll to 93-74 win at Furman

November 29, 2017

Xavier Cooks and Josh Ferguson combined for 41 points, 23 rebounds to lead Winthrop to a 93-74 nonconference win Wednesday night at Furman.

Cooks scored 24 points, and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Eagles. He also had 2 blocks. Ferguson contributed 17 points and 13 rebounds. Winthrop’s Nych Smith added 10 points.

The Eagles led 6-5 with 17:55 left in the first half before they went on a 13-2 run to open up a 12-point lead. During the run the Eagles had six different players score a bucket.

Leading 27-15 after a three-pointer from Daniel Fowler, the Eagles went on another run, stretching their lead to 35-15.

Furman cut the deficit to 16 points early in the second half, but Winthrop responded and eventually rebuilt its lead to 24 points.

Winthrop shot 51 percent for the game while holding Furman to 37 percent. The Eagles won the battle of the boards 43-36 and finished with 15 second-chance points

Winthrop dominated points in the paint, 54-34

Winthrop posted 85-plus points for a fifth straight game, which is a program record for consecutive games with 85 or more points.

The Eagles return home for a 2 p.m. contest on Saturday against Reinhardt University.

