Winthrop women fall 70-40 at Marshall

November 30, 2017 09:33 PM

HUNTINGTON, WV

Turnovers proved costly for the Winthrop women’s basketball team Thursday evening as the Eagles fell 70-40 on the road to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

Winthrop (1-5) kept the first quarter close, limiting the Thundering Herd to only 10 points as the Eagles matched it. Marshall led 10-7 in the final minute before Emily Kelley hit a triple with 20 seconds to play to send the game into the second quarter tied 10-10.

Marshall (2-4) started the second stanza on a 10-2 run, opening a 20-12 lead and extended it to 28-15. The Eagles cut the deficit down to 28-18 but the Herd finished the first half on a 10-0 run, taking a 38-18 lead into the break.

In the first five minutes of the third quarter, Marshall increased its lead to 29 points, maintained their 20-point advantage throughout the third period, and led 56-29 entering the final 10 minutes.

Winthrop came out shooting well in the fourth quarter, knocking the deficit down to 17 points at 57-40 with just over four minutes but was held scoreless after that as Marshall closed the contest on a 13-0 run to win 70-40.

Kayla Brown was the only Eagle to reach double-figures as she finished with 10 points. Miquela Santoro, in her first action of the season, tallied eight points. Ronata Rogers and Kayla Atkins tied for the team-lead with seven rebounds each.

Turnovers hurt the Eagles as Marshall turned their 22 miscues into 28 points. The Thundering Herd also dominated play in the paint, outscoring Winthrop 36-12 down low.

Winthrop returns home for its next two contests. The Eagles will host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Winthrop Coliseum.

