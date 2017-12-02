Anders Broman, Xavier Cooks pace Winthrop in 107-76 win over Reinhardt

Xavier Cooks posted his first career triple double and Anders Broman netted a career-high 29 points to lead Winthrop to a 107-76 victory Saturday afternoon at Winthrop Coliseum.
The Eagles improve to 5-3 on the year while Reinhardt falls to 7-6.
First half
Winthrop trailed 5-4 in the early going before going on an 18-0 run to open the game up. Anders Broman scored eight points during the run.
The Eagles opened the game making 8-of-10 shots from the floor. Leading 39-21, Reinhardt outscored the Eagles 12-4 to make it a 10-point game (43-33) with 4:40 to play in the half.
It was a 10-point game with 3:45 left when the Eagles ended the half on a 9-0 run for a 54-35 lead at the break. Winthrop shot 56 percent from the field in the first half while holding Reinhardt to 32 percent shooting
The Eagles were 23-for-41 from the field, but just 3-for-16 behind the arc. Winthrop forced eight first half turnovers, converting them into 14 points and outscored Reinhardt 38-10 in the paint
Second half
Over the first seven and a half minutes the Eagles worked their way to a 28-point lead and made it a 31-point lead with 11:23 after Bjorn Broman scored on a drive.
A 9-2 run by Reinhardt got it down to 24 points, but baskets by Adam Pickett, Kyle Zunic and Anders Broman put the Eagles back on top by 30 points (88-58). Leading 89-60 the Eagles went on a 12-0 run capped off by a Zunic three from the corner. The entire run consisted of three-pointers and Zunic had three of them.
Inside the box score
Winthrop finished at 55 percent shooting for the game while holding Reinhardt to 39 percent
The battle of the boards went to Winthrop 47-38 and had a 19-3 advantage in second-chance points. Winthrop doubled-up Reinhardt for points in the paint 60-30 and had 24 points off 17 forced turnovers.
Broman’s career-high 29 points was triggered by four second half triples as he was one of four players in the game to hit at least five field goals, finishing 11-for-18.
Anders Broman missed his first five three-point attempts of the game before making four of his final six. The Eagles bench scored 35 points led by Austin Awad with 12 points while Adam Pickett had nine points and both finished with five rebounds each.
Winthrop finished the game with 11 triples, which is the fifth game this season with 10 or more. Winthrop had 23 assists on 44 made field goals.
Notables
▪ Anders and Bjorn Broman each surpassed 100 career threes in the game and now have 101 each.
▪ Anders Broman also had a career-high four steals and now has six steals in the last two games.
▪ Winthrop improved to 17-0 versus non-D1 opponents under Pat Kelsey and it was the program’s 49th straight win over a non-D1 opponent.
▪ Winthrop has now won five of its last six games.
▪ During Kelsey’s tenure the Eagles are now 43-12 all-time when connect on 10 or more threes and improve to 38-3 when leading by double-figures at the half.
▪ Cooks is closing in on 800 rebounds as he now has 789 (104 career games).
Winthrop is back on the road as it heads to Athens, Ga., Dec. 5 to take on Georgia at 7 p.m.
