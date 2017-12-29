Who are the contenders in Big South Conference men’s basketball, headed into Saturday’s openers?

1:39 Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill Pause

2:04 Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey previews Big South opener against High Point

1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

2:40 'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house

0:41 92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

1:06 Need to know: New SC laws for 2018

1:20 Panthers fans arrive at Bank of America Stadium stepping to the beat

1:11 Sights and sounds from South Carolina's Outback Bowl Friday practice

1:18 Panthers Mike Shula and Cam Newton build game plans with openness, flexibility and trust