10 things to know about Winthrop basketball freshman Charles Falden

▪ Charles Falden is called “Chuck” by his teammates and coaches.
▪ At what point in a person named Charles’ life do they become a “Chuck?” Falden said his junior year of high school was a breakout year for his basketball career and that’s when his transformation from Charles to Chuck happened, thanks to an assistant coach on his high school team. “Couple of nicknames came with it, ‘Chuck the Bucket,’ all types of nicknames,” Falden said. Maybe it’s easier to say one syllable names on a basketball court, though even family calls him Chuck now.
▪ Falden was a late addition to Winthrop’s recruiting class from Massanutten Military Academy, in Woodstock, Va., near Maryland. He spent a prep year at Massanutten after graduating high school in 2016. “Coach Kelsey came later on in the year but he was consistent and showed a lot of interest in me and continued to come to practice,” Falden said. He was a little worried that his recruitment went so late into the year, especially after the Final Four when head coaches start to get fired or get new jobs. Campbell and VMI were also after him. “I had other options but this was the best option for me.”
▪ Falden poured in 35 points in a losing effort in the 2016 Virginia 5A high school basketball state final. He scored 19 straight points in less than 3 minutes during a fourth quarter stretch. “It got crazy,” he said, grinning.
▪ North Carolina Tar Heel Kenny Williams and Providence guard Malik White are the two best players Falden has played alongside. Falden hooped with Williams at L.C. Bird High School and with White in AAU basketball.
▪ Falden is averaging 6.3 points per game in 13.6 minutes. He’s shooting 9-of-18 from 3-point range.
▪ Asked to characterize his first half of the season, Falden said, “it was a big learning experience. I was injured for a month so it’s been up and down. But I’m definitely coming back hard.”
▪ Falden is majoring in business management. “I’m trying to get focused on academics, really,” he said. “Trying to be the best person I can be.”
▪ Falden’s biggest adjustment to college life has been time management. “It’s really tough being a student-athlete, going on the road and having to come back and be organized,” he said.
▪ Like most college freshmen, Falden was happy to get home for the holidays, a rarity in the midst of a Division I college sports season. “With basketball you rarely get to see your family, or get to go home,” he said. “Spent six days at home, spent a lot of time with family. They really love me, that’s my support system.”
Eagles face Radford Wednesday
Winthrop heads north to face Radford Wednesday night in both team’s second Big South Conference game. The Eagles and Highlanders each won their openers last Saturday, Radford beating Presbyterian 78-62, thanks to Ed Polite’s 24 points and 15 rebounds. Slowing him down, especially on the backboards, will be top of the Eagles’ to-do list.
Winthrop knocked off High Point 76-60, thanks to a big game from junior Adam Pickett.
Radford, which has an RPI of 89, is 7-1 when leading at halftime and 1-5 when trailing at the break. The Highlanders are 7-1 when they out-rebound their opponents and are top-50 in the country in offensive rebounds per game. The Eagles entered the season with rebounding improvement as one of the top priorities, but they’re getting there thanks in part to 6-foot-8 sophomore Josh Ferguson. In Winthrop’s last three wins against Division I opponents, Ferguson has grabbed 10 or more rebounds.
Click through the graphic to compare Winthrop and Radford in several stats:
