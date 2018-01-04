How do Winthrop’s Bromans stack up against other sets of D-I college basketball brothers?

Winthrop’s Anders and Bjorn Broman are one of 31 sets of brothers playing on the same Division I college basketball teams in 2017-18. The Bromans, hailing from Minnesota, are two of the Eagles’ most consistent players. How do they stack up against the other 29 pairs of brothers in college hoops? Learn more below:
D-I college basketball brothers facts
▪ There are 31 sets of brothers playing Division I college basketball, including seven sets of twins.
▪ Quinnipiac, located in Hamden, Conn. and playing in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, has two sets of brothers. The other 29 sets of brothers play and study at different schools.
Never miss a local story.
▪ Five of the 31 pairs of brothers play under their dad as an assistant or head coach.
▪ Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Deion and Sean Rhea are the youngest pair of brothers (class-wise), both true freshmen. Milwaukee redshirt seniors Alex and Brett Prahl are the oldest. Both the Prahls and Rheas are identical twins.
Check out this interactive map showing where all of the Division I college basketball brother sets are playing in 2017-18:
▪ Idaho brothers Nate and Chad Sherwood have the largest height difference of the 31 sets of brothers. Nate is firmly a post player at 6-foot-8, while his older brother Chad is six inches shorter.
▪ Nevada’s Caleb and Cody Martin are the highest scoring pair of brothers, averaging 16.2 points between them, led by Caleb’s 19 per outing. Oregon State’s Stephen and Ethan Thompson, Mississippi State’s Quinndary and Nick Weatherspoon, Old Dominion’s Brandan and B.J. Stith and Winthrop’s Anders and Bjorn Broman all score in double figures.
▪ Of the 31 pairs of brothers, 11 pairs had one of the siblings transfer to the school his brother was already attending.
▪ It’d be tough to name the best pair of college basketball brothers that played on the same team, but UCLA’s Charles and Ed O’Bannon would be tough to top. The duo were standout members of the Bruins’ 1994-95 national championship team, with Ed earning Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament. DePauls’ George and Ed Mikan, a towering pair that dominated college basketball way back in the 1940s, Stanford’s Brook and Robin Lopez, Kansas’ Marcus and Markieff Morris, and Indiana’s Dick and Tom Van Arsdale (mid-1960s) would be other strong suggestions.
Which college basketball brothers look the most alike?
Up-vote the set of college basketball brothers you think look the most alike:
Comments