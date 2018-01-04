How do Winthrop’s Bromans stack up against other sets of D-I college basketball brothers?

More Videos 0:56 Winthrop basketball player and Minnesotan Bjorn Broman gives Southerners snow tips Pause 0:59 How Adam Pickett stepped up for Winthrop basketball during its Dec. 30, 2017 win 2:11 Rock Hill neighbors oppose Stoneridge Hills as ‘size 5 boot with size 10 development' 1:07 Will SC power customers get their money back after SCANA sale? 2:40 'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 4:03 Locals react to George Sheppard leaving as Tega Cay mayor 0:54 Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 3:39 York County drug commander says enforcement unit is ‘ethically sound’ after attorney's criticism 1:03 File video: Suspect robs T-Mobile cell store in Rock Hill 1:11 NFL launches investigation into owner Jerry Richardson for workplace misconduct Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Winthrop basketball player and Minnesotan Bjorn Broman gives Southerners snow tips Winthrop freshman Bjorn Broman hails from Duluth, Minn., where the average annual snowfall is 85 inches. He offered some snow tips on Thursday. Winthrop freshman Bjorn Broman hails from Duluth, Minn., where the average annual snowfall is 85 inches. He offered some snow tips on Thursday.

