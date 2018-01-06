Cooks leads Winthrop with 24 points, 12 rebounds in Loss at Campbell

Xavier Cooks posted a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds but Winthrop suffered an 88-77 loss at Campbell, Saturday afternoon. The Eagles fall to 7-7 overall and 1-2 in the Big South while Campbell improves to 7-8 overall and 1-2 in the league.
First half
▪ The Eagles opened up the scoring on a layup from Josh Ferguson.
▪ With the game tied 4-4 early on the Camels reeled off six straight points only to have the Eagles answer with six straight of their own behind an Adam Pickett three and an Xavier Cooks three-point play.
▪ There were five lead changes until Campbell took the lead for good for the remainder of the first half when Ja’Cor Nelson scored inside for a 15-14 lead.
▪ Winthrop was 7-for-11 from the floor at that point but finished the remainder of the half just 5-of-17 from the floor.
▪ Eagles had a nine-point deficit down to four with 2:02 left at 40-36, but Campbell answered with a 7-0 run.
▪ The run began with a Marcus Burk three and then Cooks was called for a flagrant foul after a turnover as he reached for the ball from behind as Chris Clemons drove to the basket.
▪ Clemons made both free throws and Campbell retained possession due to the flagrant as Clemons scored on a drive for a 47-36 lead.
▪ Cooks scored with 37 seconds left to make it a single-digit deficit but Clemons banked in a 30-foot three from the wing for a 50-38 lead at the break.
▪ Campbell finished the half 16-for-24 from the field (67%) while the Eagles were 12-for-28 (43 percent).
▪ In addition to shooting at a high percentage in the half, the Camels were a perfect 14-for-14 from the foul line.
Second half
▪ Winthrop worked its way to a five-point deficit with 15:47 after Bjorn Broman drilled a three
▪ The opportunity came after three consecutive offensive rebounds as Pickett found Bjorn Broman open for the triple
▪ After Clemons made 2-of-3 free throws to push the lead back to seven points, Bjorn Broman hit another three to cut the Campbell lead to 55-51
▪ Burk answered right back with a three for a 58-51 lead but once again Bjorn Broman responded to make it a 58-54 Campbell lead with 13:45 remaining
▪ With 7:13 to play in the game Clemons scored for a 68-56 lead but Anders Broman cut it back to nine after he knocked down three free throws with 6:59 left
▪ A steal and layup by Clemons with 6:18 left put Campbell back on top by 11 and then off a steal by Burk the Camels went up by 14 after Burk hit a three with 5:16 left
▪ Campbell hit six of its final nine shots and continued to knock down free throws to hold on for the win
Inside the box score
▪ Campbell finished the game shooting 58 percent from the floor and was 31-for-37 at the foul line (84%)
▪ Winthrop shot 43 percent (7-for-28 behind the arc) and was 20-for-26 from the foul line
▪ The Eagles scored 13 points off 14 Campbell turnovers while the Camels turned 10 Winthrop turnovers into 19 points
▪ The battle of the boards was a draw as each team had 28 as Winthrop had a 12-2 advantage in second-chance points
▪ After opening the game 4-for-6 from the floor, the Eagles finished the remainder of the first half just 7-for-27 from the floor that included a stretch of 1-for-12 and 3-for-21
▪ Cooks scored 17 of his 24 points in the first half en route to his 26th career double-double
▪ Cooks (24), Bjorn Broman (14), Pickett (12) were joined in double-figures as Josh Ferguson added 10 points
▪ Pickett dished out a career-high four assists and Anders Broman tied his career-best of four steals
Notables
▪ Eagles allowed 80 or more points in back-to-back league games for the first time since the end of the 2015-16 season when it allowed 80 in three straight (2 of those were wins)
▪ Winthrop allowed 50 or more first half points in back-to-back games for the first time under head coach Pat Kelsey
▪ Eagles are now 23-4 all-time in games that Cooks records a double-double
▪ Winthrop is 1-2 in the Big South for the first time since the 2011-12 season
▪ The loss to the Camels was the first in five meetings
▪ Winthrop has combined for just 11 points from its bench in the last two games
▪ Bjorn Broman is 11-for-15 behind the arc in the last two games
▪ Cooks was named the Comporium Player of the Game while Kyle Zunic was named the Jersey Mike’s Sub of the Game
Winthrop returns home to take on Liberty at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Jan. 9. The game will air on ESPN3.
Comments