Can Winthrop get its defense in order before crucial Liberty game?

How Adam Pickett stepped up for Winthrop basketball during its Dec. 30, 2017 win Hear from Adam Pickett after his strong performance in just the junior’s second career start in 66 games with the Eagles, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017 against High Point. Hear from Adam Pickett after his strong performance in just the junior’s second career start in 66 games with the Eagles, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017 against High Point. Bret McCormick bmccormick@heraldonline.com

