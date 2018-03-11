Winthrop recap: The weekly roundup of Eagles sports. Shriver sets career highs & more

Women’s Basketball
Guard Anika Riley was named Tuesday to the Big South All-Freshman Team. Riley (Charlotte, N.C.) averaged 7.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for the Eagles, shooting 38.1 percent from the floor. Junior guard Noell Kellers (Scottsdale, Ariz.) received All-Academic Team honors.
Gardner-Webb defeated Winthrop (3-27), 68-57, Thursday night in the opening round of the Big South tournament in the Vines Center in Lynchburg, Va. Airneisha Gamble (Gainesville, Fla.), Ronata Rogers (Greensboro, N.C.), and Kayla Atkins (Blythewood, S.C.) all scored in double figures for the Eagles, tallying 10 points apiece.
Baseball
Sophomore right-hander Zach Peek (Forest, Va.) received the Big South’s Starting Pitcher of the Week honors last Monday. Peek is 2-1 with a 3.66 ERA on the season, having allowed 12 hits and walked just three batters against 28 strikeouts in 19-and-two-thirds innings.
The Eagles went 1-3 on the week, knocking off The Citadel, 8-1, Wednesday. East Tennessee State swept the Eagles in a three-game series in Johnson City, Tenn. over the weekend. The series was played as a Friday doubleheader (8-4, 7-3) and single game Saturday (10-5), due to incoming foul weather. Winthrop (5-11) will host Furman Tuesday and UNC Greensboro Wednesday, before welcoming Big South foe Presbyterian for a three-game home series Friday through Sunday.
Softball
Sophomore lefty Kiley Majette (Holly Springs, N.C.) received her second Big South Pitcher of the Week honor of the season last Monday afternoon. Majette has recorded seven complete games on the season, striking out 57 batters in 60.1 innings pitched.
Winthrop softball went 1-3 this week, with its Tuesday contest against North Carolina State called off due to weather. The Eagles (9-9) fell, 3-1, Saturday against Eastern Illinois in the Holy City Showdown in Charleston, then claimed a 6-1 victory in the nightcap against Norfolk State. The team was swept Sunday morning, dropping a 3-1 decision to Wright State and a 7-6 tally to College of Charleston.
Golf
Both golf teams were off last week. Men’s golf resumes play Monday and Tuesday at the Colleton River Intercollegiate in Bluffton. Women’s golf will travel to St. George, Utah, Wednesday through Friday to take part in the Lady Thunderbird International.
Lacrosse
Senior attacker Kristen Shriver (Salisbury, Md.) broke the career century mark in both goals and assists with a five-goal, two-assist performance Thursday in a 15-4 victory over Sacred Heart at Eagle Field. Six different Eagles found the net in the victory.
Winthrop also won its only other contest this week, knocking off Kennesaw State, 19-15, Saturday afternoon. Senior attacker Katie Clark (Street, Md.) notched a career-high with seven goals to help guide her side to the win. The Eagles’ record is now level at 3-3.
The Eagles’ lacrosse team travels to Conway this week, taking on Coastal Carolina Tuesday and Elon Friday.
Tennis
Winthrop’s women’s tennis team (8-3, 2-0 Big South) swept Gardner-Webb, 7-0, Wednesday afternoon. The Eagles took all seven matches in straight sets, including a 6-1, 6-3 victory from 23rd-ranked Lauren Proctor. The women then won their eighth in a row Friday afternoon, defeating Charleston, 6-1. That streak ended Sunday morning, though, as 10th-ranked Wake Forest won all courts, 7-0, Sunday morning In Winston-Salem. Women’s tennis will travel for Big South contests against Radford and Longwood on Wednesday and Thursday, then return home for a Saturday morning matchup with VCU.
Gabriel Dias (Joinville, Brazil) received the Big South Men’s Tennis Player of the Week award Wednesday afternoon. Dias won all four of his matches (three singles, one doubles) in the week prior.
Men’s tennis (4-6, 2-0 Big South) defeated Tennessee Tech, 4-3, Thursday afternoon at Rock Hill Tennis Center, then fell at Elon, 5-2, Saturday afternoon. The men will travel to Radford and Longwood next Saturday and Sunday.
