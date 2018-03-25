Where's Dylan? In her defense, the Philippines is taking on the world

Winthrop’s women’s soccer team may not currently be in season, but one of its own will soon be featured on a worldwide stage.
Defender Dylan Patterson is currently preparing in the Philippines to represent the country in the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) Women's Asian Cup. The Philippines finished the qualifier as the Group A runners-up to Jordan, who will be hosting the event in the city of Amman.
Patterson, a sophomore from Peachtree City, Ga., was included as part of an elite group of players with Filipino heritage – her grandfather was born in the country — and invited to audition for the side.
“The Philippine Football Federation has recruiters who search for Filipino soccer players. Once players are identified, they are invited to try out,” Patterson said of the selection process. “This particular tryout was held in Corona, California. There were a few sets of tryouts that players have to advance through before they actually make the final roster.”
Patterson’s Winthrop coach, Spencer Smith, glowingly spoke of his player.
“Anyone who knows Dylan knows she is a great kid. She is certainly one of our better players and a very humble person,” stated Smith.“Dylan is the type of student-athlete that every coach would like to have in their program. She is a good student, good player and even better person.”
Patterson is the second Winthrop player to play international soccer in recent years.Now-graduated goalkeeper Karly Gustafson played for the Puerto Rico side during the World Cup and Olympic qualifiers during the summers of 2014 and 2015.
The Philippines club opens play in the tournament April 6 against the host side Jordan. The top five finishers advance to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, to be played in France.
Weekly superlatives
A number of Winthrop athletes received weekly honors in their respective sports from the Big South Conference league office.
Senior lacrosse attacker Nicole Beatson followed last week’s Big South Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week with the same honor this week. Beatson found the net 13 times in two Eagle victories last week, scoring six against Coastal Carolina and seven versus Elon. The Skaneateles, N.Y., native then notched seven additional goals in a convincing Thursday win over Wofford, pushing her streak of seven points or greater to five straight contests.
Senior long jumper Quemell Brave (Georgetown) received Big South Track and Field Athlete of the Week honors. Brave’s 7.51-meter mark is currently the best in the East, and places the league’s reigning indoor long-jump champion among the top five in Division I.
Junior Megan Kauffman was presented the Big South Women’s Tennis Player of the Week award this week. The Aussie won all six of her matches last week across both singles and doubles competition, and has finished the victor in all 12 of this season’s doubles matches with her partner, Lauren Proctor. Kauffman and Proctor are now ranked 54th in the national Oracle/ITA Division I Women's National Doubles Rankings.
Around the university
Zach Peek fired a complete-game shutout for Winthrop baseball in game two of a Friday doubleheader, earning a series victory and sweep of the twin-bill.The Eagles followed a 4-3, game-one, victory over Longwood with Peek’s three-hit, eight-strikeout blanking in an 8-0 result in the nightcap.The Eagles then finished the series with a win over Longwood, 15-7, Saturday afternoon, behind Grant English’s 5-for-5 performance at the plate.Winthrop moved to 12-13 (6-0 Big South) with the sweep, stretching its overall win streak to seven games.
Women’s lacrosse notched its fifth straight victory Thursday, recording a 20-7 result over visiting Wofford to move to 6-3 on the season. Nine Eagles tallied in the decision, with Beatson’s seven goals pacing the Eagles.
The Winthrop track team’s only 2018 home meet, the Winthrop/adidas Invitational, took place Thursday-Saturday.Jalen Hodges’ 2.0-meter high jump, a career-best, took the crown in that event.Harper Henson finished third in the women’s 800-meter at 2:15.82, while Jarvis Hunter took third in the men’s 800-meter event at 1:56.78.
