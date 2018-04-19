How Winthrop tennis has helped star player Lauren Proctor
Former Tega Cay resident Lauren Proctor is probably the best tennis player in Winthrop history. She recently won her third Big South player of the year award in as many years. Here’s how the school has helped her.
Earl Grant just led College of Charleston to its first NCAA Tournament since 1999. He talked March 8, 2018 about how his three years at Winthrop helped him in his current job as the Cougars’ head coach.
Winthrop basketball star Xavier Cooks responded March 2, 2018 to the question of whether he had considered the possibility that the Eagles’ season might end without a second straight conference championship.
Hear from Winthrop senior guard Anders Broman, who details what coach Pat Kelsey harped on in his final message to the Eagles before the 2018 Big South Tournament begins Thursday, March 1 in Asheville.
Winthrop basketball standout Xavier Cooks joked that Winthrop’s hatred of Asheville should spur the Eagles this weekend when they contest the Big South Conference Tournament, being held, of all places, in Asheville.
Winthrop’s Xavier Cooks was one of six senior basketball players recognized Feb. 24, 2018 during the Eagles’ Senior Day ceremony. Cooks’ mom, Josie, traveled 30 hours and over 10,000 miles to see the game.
Winthrop faces an uphill battle to claim a share of the Big South championship after a flat performance in Asheville on Feb. 22, 2018. Hear from Eagles coach Pat Kelsey and senior Xavier Cooks after the game.
Winthrop basketball’s extensive defensive grading system has made the Eagles one of the best defensive teams in the Big South Conference. Try your hand at grading a defensive clip from Winthrop’s win over High Point Feb. 10, 2018.
The Herald’s Imaginary All-Time Big South Conference 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament. Voting begins with two play-in games on Feb. 20, 2018, and continues each day until the champion is determined Feb. 23.
The Winthrop University men's basketball team honored three men who were injured in a shooting last month at its game Sunday. York County Sheriff's officers Randy Clinton and Buddy Brown and Kyle Cummings of the York Police Dept. were shot and inj