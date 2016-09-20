Rashad Fenton could spend time at nickel vs. Kentucky

South Carolina sophomore cornerback Rashad Fenton came into the season with some expectation of playing several spots.
The Gamecocks staff had tried him at nickel and at cornerback through spring and August camp, and he’d settled on the outside as the coaches wanted a little more heft at the inside spot.
But Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said it’s possible Fenton could be seeing some action inside against Kentucky this week.
“There’s some matchup things we like to look at depending on each week,” Muschamp said. “That’s why we like to cross-train our guys at multiple spots to get the best guys on the field.”
Safety D.J. Smith said Fenton has been switching between the two spots. Jordan Diggs was the top nickel in the first two games, and split time with Antoine Wilder against East Carolina.
Wilder explained how the team will switch who plays at that spot: If the opponent has a good slot receiver, a better corner can move inside. If the opponent runs better, a better tackler will be called upon. Kentucky’s top pass-catcher is Garrett Johnson, a smaller slot who has nine catches and 174 yards this year.
