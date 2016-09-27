USC’s Under Armour deal one of most lucrative in country

The deal was announced in February, but it took until this past Friday to get everything signed and filed, because of legalese and lawyers.
Even with the lapse, South Carolina didn’t waver. Under Armour has been good to the Gamecocks and they wanted that to continue.
“We had just come off a very good time with Under Armour and our relationship is really good,” athletics director Ray Tanner said. “Their brand continues to grow … I think it’s apparent by the professional ranks, and when you look at some of the pro athletes now outfitted by Under Armour, it speaks volumes.”
USC’s 10-year, $71.5 million deal is the 10th- most lucrative apparel deal in college athletics, according to a July study by Forbes. Under Armour represents five of the top 10 schools, led by UCLA’s 15-year deal worth more than $18 million per year.
Every deal is different, with UCLA’s covering all university sports, including intramural and club teams and being in the Los Angeles market.
There was no haggling by USC to try and get more from its contract after the UCLA deal was announced. The Gamecocks’ deal is rewarding in its signing bonus ($2 million) and incremental increases through the life of the deal.
The contract is $24.5 million in rights fees and $44.5 million in product allowance. Rights fees begin at $2 million this year and increase per year, with $4 million in product allowance that increases by $100,000 each year.
That also supplies every USC athlete with Under Armour.
“We’re head-to-toe Under Armour, with practice gear and game gear,” Tanner said. “It’s a great benefit for our student athletes to have that opportunity. We had a good relationship with Under Armour, and our coaches and student-athletes gave input as we pursued a new deal.”
USC’s last deal contained a four-year rollover clause, that would trigger if Under Armour and USC each agreed to it when the contract expired. There isn’t a similar clause in the new contract, although the Gamecocks are currently content to remain with the company after the 10-year deal closes.
“I guess you never say never, but I know our relationship has been very good and continues to be strong,” Tanner said. “They expressed a desire to keep us in line with their company. From the people that service this account and (UA founder) Kevin Plank’s involvement as well, it’s a special opportunity for our athletes to be outfitted.”
Raking it in
Forbes’ July ranking of the 10 best college apparel deals:
School
Apparel
Millions/year
Life of deal
1. UCLA
Under Armour
$18.67
2018-32
2. Ohio State
Nike
$16.8
2019-33
3. Texas
Nike
$16.67
2017-31
4. Michigan
Nike
$15.73
2016-27
5. Wisconsin
Under Armour
$9.6
2017-26
6. Notre Dame
Under Armour
$9.0
2015-24
7. Auburn
Under Armour
$7.81
2016-25
8. Texas A&M
Adidas
$7.7
2014-22
9. Miami
Adidas
$7.5
2016-27
10. South Carolina
Under Armour
$7.15
2016-25
