So, about that Gamecocks bowl game

We all agreed, OK most of us agreed, heading into the season that earning a bowl bid would be a noteworthy accomplishment for this year’s South Carolina team.
To review, that means the Gamecocks will have to win six games this year. Last week’s loss to Kentucky put that number in some doubt. In fact, South Carolina has dropped out of all the way-too-early bowl projections already.
South Carolina is 2-2 overall and likely will be favored in only two more games (UMass and Western Carolina). There’s a chance the Gamecocks could be favored against Missouri at home later this season, but if that game were played this week, the Tigers certainly would be Las Vegas’ pick.
So that means South Carolina is going to have to upset two teams to qualify for the postseason. The Tigers, who entered the season in the same rebuilding mode as the Gamecocks, are a good candidate, but who’s the other? The rest of the schedule looks like this: No. 9 Texas A&M, No. 25 Georgia, No. 11 Tennessee, No. 23 Florida and No. 5 Clemson.
My money from that group would be on the Bulldogs. Not only is Georgia the lowest ranked of those teams, but it also has a true freshman quarterback capable of making a critical mistake. Throw in the success South Carolina traditionally had had against the Bulldogs in Williams-Brice Stadium, and that game looks like the one to circle to me.
If you’ve got another way to do the math, let me know.
USC’s next 5 games
Oct. 1 vs. Texas A&M, 4 p.m.
Oct. 8 vs. Georgia, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 15 BYE WEEK
Oct. 22 vs. Massachusetts, time TBA
Oct. 29 vs. Tennessee, time TBA
Nov. 5 vs. Missouri, time TBA
