Muschamp: Best thing for Lorenzo Nunez is to redshirt

South Carolina’s wide receiver situation has grown more dire, with three of four top options out against Texas A&M.
But the Gamecocks coaching staff still doesn’t plan to throw quarterback-turned-wide receiver Lorenzo Nunez into the mix, instead pursuing a redshirt year for the sophomore.
“Right now, I think it’s the best thing for him,” South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said, “to have a year in the weight room, coming off the knee injury, missing really all of spring and summer as far as lifting, running. It was a little bit more serious than maybe we had thought originally.”
Nunez threw for 376 yards and ran for 375 in limited duty in 2015. He showed the ability to be an explosive runner, but after getting hurt early in spring practice, the staff decided to move him from quarterback to receiver during the summer.
He has dressed and been available for four games this season.
At a quick 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, he has the build of a pass catcher, and the team is trying to restock its cupboard of playmakers.
But that doesn’t mean he’s ready to contribute right now.
“Right now, he’s changing his body in the weight room,” Muschamp said. “He’s working with us on the offense as far as route running and those things are concerned. The best thing for him is to be redshirted. He wants that and we want that as well.”
Notes:
▪ Muschamp said receivers Deebo Samuel and Bryan Edwards were full-go in Tuesday’s practice. Samuel missed the past three games. Edwards did not play against Texas A&M.
▪ Javon Charleson returned from defense to receiver before the Texas A&M game, and Muschamp said he’ll likely stay there. Steven Montac emerged because of injuries, reducing the depth issues at safety.
