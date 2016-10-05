Gamecocks still planning to play in Columbia, but which day?

The chance that this weekend’s South Carolina-Georgia football game will be moved out of Columbia is “very, very minimal,” Gamecocks executive associate athletic director Charles Bloom told the school’s flagship radio station on Wednesday afternoon.
The chances of moving the game from Saturday night to Sunday or even Monday are another matter, Bloom indicated.
“If you can’t play it on Saturday night, I think that definitely has the potential of happening,” Bloom said on 107.5 FM.
The Gamecocks (2-3 overall, 1-3 SEC) are scheduled to play the Bulldogs (2-2, 1-2) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Williams-Brice Stadium. The game will be televised by the SEC Network.
“In a perfect world, you would want the game to be played as it’s scheduled,” Bloom said. “You plan on that until you can’t. Do we have enough police? Can we get the teams in here? Are we risking the safety of our fans getting to our stadium? How is the weather going to look at kickoff? You hope you can play in Columbia. That’s the No. 1. You don’t want to move it to another venue. We went through that last year. We don’t want to do it again this year.”
South Carolina played what was supposed to be a home game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., last year due to flooding in Columbia.
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp is just as eager as everyone else to find out when and where the Georgia game will be played.
“I’ve been game planning,” the Gamecocks head coach said Wednesday during his 1 p.m. appearance on the SEC teleconference. “Coach (Ray) Tanner and President (Harris) Pastides will handle it and make the best decision.”
Asked he was confident the game would go on as planned, Muschamp said, “Yes.”
“We’re looking forward to Saturday night here in Williams-Brice Stadium, obviously weather permitting,” he said. “Whatever decision is made, we’ll be ready to go. I talked to Coach Tanner briefly yesterday and there was no deadline on anything. Safety is the No. 1 concern obviously.”
The Gamecocks have moved their morning practices to later in the day because classes at the university have been canceled, Muschamp said.
“Other than that, no different than a normal week situation,” he said.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Wednesday he was receiving “hourly updates” on the weather.
“It’s going to turn hopefully for the better as far the storm slowing down a little bit,” Smart said.
Governor Nikki Haley will have another news conference at 6 p.m.
The latest forecast track shows Matthew turning sharply toward open water as it approaches Hilton Head Island on Saturday morning and heading well into the Atlantic. Forecasters said the track could still change, but for now, Columbia and central South Carolina can expect about an inch of rain Friday and Saturday with gusty winds of up to 35 mph, forecasters said.
Florida and LSU, who are slated to play Saturday in Gainesville, Fla., also are watching the weather closely. Steve Caparotta, a meteorologist at WAFB in Baton Rouge, La., said the storm was expected to move west and that “I don’t see how they play this game in Gainesville,” according to Baton Rouge sports anchor Jacques Doucet.
Gamecocks officials have not had any discussions with Georgia Dome officials about playing the game there, USC athletics director Ray Tanner told The State via text on Wednesday morning.
Should the storm divert law enforcement resources and the game proceeds, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said his agency along with the Columbia Police Department and the Lexington County Sheriff's Department have contingency plans to include using school resource officers as well as officers who are in training at the state police academy to handle game traffic and stadium security.
"There won't be any lack of security at the game whenever it's held," he said.
In other changes, the USC baseball scrimmages for Friday and Saturday at Founders Park have been cancelled with Sunday's scrimmage to be determined. The USC equestrian team has moved its home meet against Georgia from Friday to Sunday at 10 a.m.
The State’s Sammy Fretwell and Clif LeBlanc contributed to this story.
