Brandon McIlwain’s mom says her son not getting a fair chance

Freshman Brandon McIlwain is not getting a fair shake to be South Carolina’s starting quarterback, his mother, Lena McIlwain, wrote in a Facebook post.
“Brandon never played with Deebo (Samuel) & (Bryan) Edwards on the field at the same time. That's a game changer,” Mrs. McIlwain wrote. “Brandon is repeatedly told that his strength is running the ball, NEVER before has he been so unfairly pigeon holed! He has always fearlessly & successfully THROWN the ball very well as any quarterback is trained to do!! If the deep threat is there, he will deliver. But he has not had that opportunity.
“Obviously, any quarterback will shine against UMass who has given up over 400 yards a week passing. It's a total set-up to justify making the switch to the coach's son.”
She was referring to reports that Jake Bentley, also a freshman and son of running backs coach Bobby Bentley, has been getting equal reps with Perry Orth and McIlwain in practice this week and might start against UMass.
McIlwain has played in five of six games, starting against ECU, Kentucky and Texas A&M. He is 56-of-106 for 567 yards and 2 touchdowns.
“I support Jake, Perry, and the entire team of quarterbacks!! I want to win, I want the quarterbacks to be developed!!,” Lena McIlwain wrote.
“Why not start him against Texas A&M? Why UMass? Our eyes are wide open. It's fine to invest in one freshman QB, but let's not throw the other under the bus! Be honest!
“I am ok with them moving on! But let's see how many opportunities are given to the new starter. Development is a process. Look at Jacob Eason and Georgia, no one is saying he can't throw. They are making allowances for his development.
“How many players were out injured when Brandon got his opportunities?? So glad everyone is back for the UMass game! Perfect way to start a college career. I will not apologize for being honest and protective of my son. Ultimately, We trust The good Lord! I will no longer discuss this. I will pray and seek guidance from my higher power source!! Thank you for allowing me this platform to express my thoughts! May God bless you all!!”
Comments