Marcus Lattimore named varsity head coach at Heathwood Hall

After a successful coaching debut, Marcus Lattimore is getting a promotion.
The former South Carolina running back was named the Highlanders’ new varsity football coach Monday. He replaces Steve Victory, who was 4-15 in his two seasons as coach. Victory is moving back to Louisiana to be closer to his family.
“Heathwood Hall is a special community that I am thrilled to be a part of. The kindhearted people make this place feel like home. The genuine care for our students is evident, and it all starts with great leadership from our Head of School, Chris Hinchey,” Lattimore said. “The sport of football has provided me with a platform to motivate and inspire thousands of kids over the years, and this will give me an opportunity on a daily basis to continue to make an impact on the lives of our young men.
“Our coaching staff will immediately began to create a uniform system, developing the program from top to bottom, with the foundation built on an emphasis of accountability. Our young men will know they represent something bigger than themselves.”
In addition to his coaching duties, Lattimore will be Heathwood Hall’s School Advancement Associate. In this role, he will work with the athletic administration, admissions office and school development office with Hinchey. He will begin both roles on Jan. 16.
Lattimore was the running backs coach on the the varsity squad and head coach for Heathwood’s middle school team last season. The Highlanders middle school squad went 5-3 and defeated Hammond for the school’s first championship.
"I definitely see coaching in my future. It is a passion of mine. I love the game and being around kids and being able to take them places they couldn’t take themselves," Lattimore said last month. "I don’t know what the future holds but I am excited."
Lattimore was one of the most beloved players in USC history. He rushed for 2,677 yards and had 41 TDs in his career. His football career was cut short by a pair of knee injuries suffered at South Carolina. The San Francsisco 49ers drafted him in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL draft, but he never played.
In addition to coaching, Lattimore runs the Marcus Lattimore Foundation and conducts football camps throughout the state.
“We are extremely pleased that Marcus has accepted our offer to become our head football coach and a member of our staff at Heathwood,” Heathwood athletic director Jeff Whalen said. “Marcus is very knowledgeable in football but brings to us a more important characteristic in that he understands the importance of developing character and discipline. I would also like thank and wish Steve Victory future success as he and his wife move back to New Orleans.”
