Highly-rated, in-state DL Josh Belk to visit USC this weekend

Josh Belk, a highly-rated 2018 defensive lineman out of Lewisville, continued his in-person research of the in-state programs with another visit Saturday to Clemson for the Pitt game. Belk has made multiple visits to Clemson as he has to USC, and those two figure to battle it out for one of the state's top targets for 2018.
Belk said he will be at USC this Saturday for the Western Carolina game and then he goes back to Clemson the following weekend for the Palmetto Bowl.
Belk also has offers from North Carolina, LSU, Florida State, NC State, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, Auburn and Florida. He has said USC has been recruiting him the hardest but he has not named a favorite.
"It was a good visit as usual," Belk said of his Clemson trip. "The coaches showed a lot of love and I love how the team kept fighting throughout the game. Even though it was a tough loss, after the game the players were in the locker room and seemed ready for practice so they they could bounce back for next week's game. I talked to Coach Scott, Coach Brooks and Coach Venables. The coaches were just asking about the playoff game coming up and asking how I was . Overall, it was a great visit despite the loss. I know the Tigers will bounce back."
Comments