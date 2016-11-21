Gamecock fans burn 30-foot tall Tiger

Our first in a series called "Gamecock State of Mind": Chuck Prezioso played running back for the Gamecocks in the 40s when he met his wife, Lou, a cheerleader. They've been married for 65 years, and had three sons, two of them were athletes at the University of South Carolina.
Former South Carolina superstar running back Marcus Lattimore will play himself as a pastor in “Faiths Song,” a Christian movie set for release this fall and shot a locations throughout the state. (Clip from Northface Christian Films)
Jane Dail explains how she found out former University of South Carolina Head football coach Steve Spurrier sold a condo to Will Muschamp for $130,000. The condo is Carolina Walk, and it is across from Williams-Brice Stadium.
University of South Carolina quarterback commit Jake Bentley has five quarterbacks in his family. Here, he talks about growing up in a family of football players and how the sport has brought them together.