USC players: ‘So many racial slurs’ from Clemson

During South Carolina’s 56-7 loss to Clemson on Saturday night, one of the Tigers’ offensive linemen used a racial slur toward a Gamecocks defensive lineman, South Carolina linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams said after the game.
“They used the n-word, one of their offensive linemen. I don’t know which number,” Allen-Williams said. “We are going to get our get-back. We definitely have this game circled next year.”
Clemson beat South Carolina 56-7 after some members of each team had a brief confrontation on the field 80 minutes before the game.
“They disrespected us,” Allen-Williams said. “We are waiting 365 days to get this team back. They did a lot of disrespectful things on the field. We are on a mission. We are definitely going to be ready.
“I don’t want to talk too much about it because it’s irrelevant now. The score was what it was.”
South Carolina defensive lineman Dante Sawyer referenced a racial slur in a postgame tweet.
“racism still alive in Clemson i see.. classless sobs, still calling people (racial slur) is crazy,” was posted on Sawyer’s Twitter page shortly before midnight.
Wide receiver Terry Googer, who was visibly upset after the game, said this on Twitter: “Never thought I would hear so many racial slurs in my life!! Classless is not a strong enough word to describe the actions!”
